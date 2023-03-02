Skylar Little Soldier of Hastings is one of the top-ranked girls wrestlers in the United States and will compete in the girls state tournament on Saturday.

Minnesota state wrestling tournament: Get latest results, how to watch and more

March 03, 2023 - 8:46 AM

Keep up to date with the latest on the state wrestling tournament with these links to follow the results from St. Paul.

Stillwater's Ryder Rogotzke hits one goal at wrestling state meet and chases another

Stillwater wrestler Ryder Rogotzke (top) looked for an angle against Anoka’s Logan Raj-Malikowski on Friday.

March 03, 2023 - 9:08 PM

Rogotzke set a state record with his 45th pin. Next he wants a rematch with Waconia's Max McEnelly.

The one still burns for Princeton wrestler Tyler Wells, 162-1 in high school

Mound Westonka’s Jack Nelson attempted to take down Grand Rapids wrestler Alex Lehman during a Class 2A match at 126 pounds.

March 03, 2023 - 8:16 PM

Wells, who will wrestle for his fourth state championship, dwells on a loss his sophomore year.

Hastings springs an upset, Simley and Jackson County Central repeat at state wrestling

March 03, 2023 - 7:17 AM

Hastings rallied past defending champion St. Michael-Albertville in the Class 3A final.

For their city: Minneapolis wrestlers train together for state while competing for different schools

Lewis Yang (top wrestler in left photo) is qualified for the wrestling state meet, boosted by the coaching of his brother Peter (right photo).

March 01, 2023 - 6:20 PM

The 10 boys who qualified for the wrestling state tournament from Minneapolis public schools know what they're doing is big for the sport in the city. That's why they're practicing together to prepare.

Two champions will pursue one title at the wrestling state meet

Max McEnelly (left) and Ryder Rogotzke are likely opponents in the Class 3A 195-pound final.

March 01, 2023 - 6:20 PM

Stillwater's Ryder Rogotzke stepped up a weight class, aiming at Waconia's Max McEnelly.

Swenson family ties shine at Minnesota Class 3A wrestling tournament

The Swenson family, from left: Amy, Jeff, Ethan, Melissa, Brett and Brady.

February 28, 2023 - 8:08 PM

Many young wrestlers were born into a sport that "takes a different breed."