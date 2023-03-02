Minnesota state wrestling tournament: Get latest results, how to watch and more
Keep up to date with the latest on the state wrestling tournament with these links to follow the results from St. Paul.
Stillwater's Ryder Rogotzke hits one goal at wrestling state meet and chases another
Rogotzke set a state record with his 45th pin. Next he wants a rematch with Waconia's Max McEnelly.
The one still burns for Princeton wrestler Tyler Wells, 162-1 in high school
Wells, who will wrestle for his fourth state championship, dwells on a loss his sophomore year.
Hastings springs an upset, Simley and Jackson County Central repeat at state wrestling
Hastings rallied past defending champion St. Michael-Albertville in the Class 3A final.
For their city: Minneapolis wrestlers train together for state while competing for different schools
The 10 boys who qualified for the wrestling state tournament from Minneapolis public schools know what they're doing is big for the sport in the city. That's why they're practicing together to prepare.
Two champions will pursue one title at the wrestling state meet
Stillwater's Ryder Rogotzke stepped up a weight class, aiming at Waconia's Max McEnelly.
Swenson family ties shine at Minnesota Class 3A wrestling tournament
Many young wrestlers were born into a sport that "takes a different breed."
-
Meet 10 sets of Minnesota prep wrestling siblings who are all ranked in Top 10 at their weights
In the latest Minnesota high school wrestling rankings, you'll find pairs of brothers; brother/sister combos, and a set of Minnesota twins.
-
Girls wrestling champions go 8-for-8 in winning their way back to state
Every 2022 winner who returned this season won a section title Saturday.
-
Meet Skylar Little Soldier: Girls wrestler. State and national champ. Proud Native American. Olympian?
A junior at Hastings, Little Soldier is ranked as the ninth-best girls wrestler in the nation. Yes, she has goals.