Second-seeded Cannon Falls turned its second trip to the Class 1A volleyball state tournament into a championship Saturday with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 victory over top-seeded Pequot Lakes at Xcel Energy Center.

The Bombers (29-7) lost the first point of the match but never trailed again.

"I thought our defense was the highlight of this game," Bombers senior Rachael Miller said. "Everyone just wanted to go get the ball. We were very scrappy."

Bombers junior Madison Burr recorded her 1,000th high school kill late in the third set to end a Patriots run and keep the Bombers in front. She finished the match with a game-high 21.

"[She] has been a huge impact on the team this whole season; back row picking up the tips, hard hits and she's been a very big impact at the net blocking," Miller said. "It's just great having a player you can rely on to put the ball away."

The Patriots (29-5) were tied with the Bombers during sets only two times after 1-1 in the first set.

"It was very frustrating because we knew we could play better," said Patriots senior Abi Martin, who had 32 assists. "It was hard to get into it, for sure."

Kyra Schoenfelder had 17 digs, Kallie Johnson had 10 kills and 10 digs and Falon Hepola had 40 assists for the Bombers.

Ella Kratochvil's 14 kills led the Patriots. Grace Hoffard had 10 kills, Kelsi Martini 14 digs and sister Maci Martini 10 digs.