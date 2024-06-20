Rain, rain, go away.

Eight high school baseball teams with championship aspirations have grown tired of the nursery rhyme and are eager to take to Target Field for the title tilts. They just need the weather to quit wreaking havoc on when the games will take place.

The Minnesota State High School League had to adjust the schedule, once again, on Thursday. Now the championship games will be played over two days, with the two smaller classes, Class 1A and 2A, playing Friday and the two larger classes, 3A and 4A, playing Saturday.

"That's the plan for now, until it's not. I won't be opposed to a sunny day," Mounds View coach Nik Anderson said.

There is a possibility of rain in the forecast for both days.

The Class 1A championship — No. 4-rated Parkers Prairie (25-1) against No. 2-rated Springfield (24-2), according to the coaches association rankings — will get everything started Friday at noon. The Class 2A final between No. 10-ranked Foley (23-4) and Rockford (25-5) will follow about 45 minutes after the conclusion of that game.

On Saturday, top-ranked Mahtomedi (22-4) will take on Totino-Grace (18-8) in the 3A title game starting at 11 a.m., and 45 minutes after that game ends, two Suburban East Conference powers, No. 7 East Ridge (20-6) and No. 4 Mounds View (20-8), will play for the 4A title.

"We are trying to keep everything positive," Anderson said. "The players are taking it the best."

The games were originally scheduled for Monday, but the rain pushed them back until Friday because of the Twins' series with Tampa Bay.

"Our players are dialed in," Anderson said. "They know what lies ahead. They are excited to play their final game."