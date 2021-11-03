The boys' and girls' state soccer tournament has reached U.S. Bank Stadium, with six boys semifinal games on Wednesday and six girls semifinal games on Thursday.

Check back here throughout the day for all of our coverage:

Wednesday's boys' semifinals results

Mounds View 2, Rochester Mayo 0

Mounds View boys' soccer players and coaches could savor the waning seconds of their Class 3A state tournament semifinal victory Wednesday thanks to the fleet feet of junior midfielder Simon Greer, who raced for a 70 yard score with seconds left on the clock for a 2-0 victory. Read the game story here.

Rosemount 2, Duluth East 1

Files on all 10 ranked teams in Class 3A boys' soccer are closed. Rosemount claimed the final victim with a 2-1 upset of Duluth East, the last remaining top-10 team in the final coaches' poll. The Irish advance to face Mounds View, a fellow unseeded team, in Saturday's 10:30 a.m. championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Read the game story here.

Orono 3, Willmar 1

In the case of the Orono boys' soccer team, size matters. It certainly did Wednesday. The Spartans used their superior size and accompanying physicality to defeat Willmar 3-1 and advance to Saturday's Class 2A championship games. "We've got a big team," Orono coach Derek Engler said. "I'm the shortest guy on the sideline.". Read the game story here.

Holy Angels 3, Mahtomedi 2

The last time Holy Angels' Aidan Smith had a game similar to what he did Wednesday in the Class 2A semifinals, no one saw it. The senior midfielder put an emphatic stamp on the Stars' 3-2 victory over Mahtomedi in the Class 2A semifinals Wednesday with a hat trick. And this time, it was far from anonymous. Read the game story here.

PIZM (Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa) vs. Southwest Christian, 5 p.m.

Rochester Lourdes vs. St. Paul Humboldt, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's girls' semifinals schedule

Stillwater vs. Edina, 8 a.m.

Rosemount vs. Centennial, 10 a.m.

Cloquet-Carlton vs. Benilde-St. Margaret's, 12:30 p.m.

Mahtomedi vs. Holy Angels, 2:30 p.m.

Breck School vs. Holy Family, 5 p.m.

Winona Cotter vs. Minnehaha Academy, 7 p.m.

Additional coverage:

Star Tribune high school sports Live Blog

Our high school soccer hub

Livestreams for the entire tournament or individual games are available through Prep Spotlight TV.

Boys' state tournament brackets

Girls' state tournament brackets