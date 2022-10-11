The high school soccer season reaches its fever pitch as section playoffs begin Tuesday. Teams throughout the state begin their journey toward U.S. Bank Stadium for semifinal games (Nov. 1-2) and championship games (Nov. 4).

Here's a look at teams and players to watch in all three classes.

Class 3A boys

Stillwater (16-1), ranked first in the final coaches association poll, also holds the top seed in Section 4, the state's deepest. Liam Moreira (22 goals) and Mikias Taddeas (21) are the Ponies' dual threat. Sixth-ranked East Ridge, the No. 4 seed, provided the Ponies' lone blemish. Fourth-ranked Woodbury, holding the No. 2 seed, also lost just once. Third-ranked Wayzata earned the top seed in Section 6 ahead of 10th-ranked Robbinsdale Armstrong. The Trojans previously bested the Falcons 5-2.

Class 3A girls

Unbeaten Wayzata earned both the state's top ranking and the No. 1 seed in Section 6. Midfielders Grace Estby and Summer Seamans are the team's catalysts. Then comes three teams with the top seed in their respective sections and a combined five losses: Rosemount (Section 3), defending big-school state champion Stillwater (Section 4) and Minnetonka (Section 2). Rosemount rides 10 consecutive shutouts posted by goalkeeper Jordan Hecht. In Section 8, Sartell-St. Stephen is Class 3A's other unbeaten team (14-0-1).

2A boys

Most impressive number posted by top-ranked Hill-Murray this fall? A perfect 16-0 record? Or a gaudy one goal conceded? If the Section 4 seeds hold, the Pioneers will face one-loss Columbia Heights. Not to be outdone, defending state champion Orono boasts a 15-0 record. The Spartans could face fifth-ranked Mound Westonka in the Section 5 final.

2A girls

Mahtomedi, led by senior forward Katelyn Beulke (25 goals), holds the state's top ranking as the Zephyrs pursue a 12th state championship. Potential obstacles include fellow Section 4 teams Hill-Murray (ranked fourth) and Totino-Grace (sixth). Two additional unbeaten teams are fifth-ranked Mankato East (16-0) and ninth-ranked Byron (13-0-3).

1A boys

Before defending champion Southwest Christian of Chaska can defend its state title, the second-ranked Stars must solve No. 1 Holy Family in Section 6. The Fire beat the Stars 2-0 on Sept. 19.

1A girls

Minnehaha Academy junior Berit Parten's 35 goals have sparked the top-ranked and defending state champion Redhawks (13-1-1). Whoever emerges from a loaded Section 6 out of No. 2 Providence Academy, No. 3 Holy Family Catholic or No. 6 Southwest Christian, could vie for the state title.