CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
DASSEL-COKATO INVITE
At Collinwood Park
• Dassel-Cokato 58, Delano 65, Orono 80, Southwest Christian 116, Annandale 122, Benilde-St. Margaret's 143, Breck 172, Litchfield 202, Mound Westonka 216, Glencoe-Silver Lake 254, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 300. Medalist (5k): Sal Wirth, Annandale, 15:55.2.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
DASSEL-COKATO INVITE
At Collinwood Park
• Delano 42, Annandale 73, Mound Westonka 97, Orono 109, Breck 123, Dassel-Cokato 137, Benilde-St. Margaret's 163, Litchfield 177, Watertown-Mayer 255, Glencoe-Silver Lake 260. Medalist (5k): Madison LeSage, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 19:16.1.
SOCCER • BOYS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Blake 1, Breck 1, tie
LAKE
• Buffalo 3, Hopkins 3
• Minnetonka 2, Edina 1
• Wayzata 2, Eden Prairie 1
METRO EAST
• Hill-Murray 10, Hastings 0
• Mahtomedi 3, Simley 0
• Tartan 7, South St. Paul 2
• Two Rivers 1, St. Thomas Academy 0
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Roosevelt 11, Henry 1
• Washburn 9, Edison 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Armstrong 2, Osseo 0
• Blaine 3, Centennial 1
• Champlin Park 2, Anoka 1
• Maple Grove 4, Rogers 1
• Park Center 9, Elk River 1
• Spring Lake Park 3, Andover 2
• Totino-Grace 4, Coon Rapids 0
SKYLINE
• St. Croix Lutheran 2, Nova Classical 1
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan 2, Apple Valley 1
• Eastview 0, Prior Lake 0, tie
• Lakeville North 4, Burnsville 0
• Lakeville South 0, Farmington 0, tie
• Rosemount 2, Shakopee 0
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central 12, Johnson 2
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall 2, Roseville 0
• East Ridge 1, Stillwater 0
• Mounds View 3, Irondale 1
• Park of C.G. 4, Forest Lake 0
• Woodbury 1, White Bear Lake 0
TRI-METRO
• Holy Angels 2, DeLaSalle 1
• Richfield 4, Cooper 0
• St. Anthony 8, Fridley 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Austin 4, Northfield 0
• Benilde-St. Marg. 1, Mpls. Southwest 0
• Delano 3, Chaska 2
• Holy Family 5, Mankato West 3
• New Prague 2, Jordan 1
• Prairie Seeds 1, Venture Acad. 1, tie
• St. Paul Washington 1, North St. Paul 0
• United Christian 1, Chesterton Acad. 0
• Watertown-Mayer 1, Spectrum 0
SOCCER • GIRLS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Blake 2, Breck 1
LAKE
• Edina 3, Minnetonka 1
• Hopkins 2, Buffalo 1
• Wayzata 1, Eden Prairie 0
METRO EAST
• Hill-Murray 1, Hastings 1
• Mahtomedi 6, Simley 0
• South St. Paul 6, Tartan 3
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Roosevelt 9, Henry/Edison/North 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Anoka 1, Champlin Park 0
• Centennial 2, Blaine 0
• Rogers 1, Maple Grove 0
• Spring Lake Park 2, Andover 2
• Totino-Grace 4, Coon Rapids 0
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan 5, Apple Valley 0
• Farmington 2, Lakeville South 0
• Lakeville North 5, Burnsville 0
• Prior Lake 3, Eastview 0
• Shakopee 2, Rosemount 1
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central 4, Johnson 1
• Highland Park 7, Harding 0
SUBURBAN EAST
• Mounds View 6, Irondale 0
• Park of C.G. 2, Forest Lake 1
• Roseville 1, Cretin-Derham Hall 0
• Stillwater 2, East Ridge 1
• Woodbury 2, White Bear Lake 1
TRI-METRO
• Armstrong/Cooper 4, Richfield 0
• Holy Angels 9, DeLaSalle 0
• St. Anthony 8, Fridley 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Becker 2, Hutchinson/G-SL 2, tie
• Benilde-St. Marg. 2, Two Rivers 0
• Delano 2, Waconia 2, tie
• Duluth Denfeld 8, Princeton 0
• Legacy Christian 8, North St. Paul 0
• Minnehaha Academy 8, Holy Family 6
• Mpls. Southwest 2, Chanhassen 1
• Mpls. Washburn 2, Chaska 0
• New Prague 3, Jordan 0
• Northfield 5, Austin 2
• St. Croix Prep 6, LILA 0
• St. Louis Park 2, Visitation 1
• St. Michael-Albertville 3, Sartell 0
• St. Paul Academy 7, Mpls. South 0
SWIMMING • GIRLS
ST. PAUL CITY
• Humboldt/Washington 80, Harding 40
TENNIS • GIRLS
MINNESOTA RIVER
• Maple River 6, Sibley East 1
MISSISSIPPI 8
• St. Francis 7, North Branch 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Elk River 6, Blaine 1
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Prior Lake 5, Eastview 2
TRI-METRO
• Holy Angels 7, DeLaSalle 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Minnehaha Academy 7, Richfield 0
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Liberty Classical def. Avail Academy, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22
LAKE
• Buffalo def. Hopkins, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14
• Edina def. Eden Prairie, 25-15, 25-19, 25-23
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Minnetonka, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16
MCAA
• Heritage Christian def. North Lakes Academy, 25-9, 25-16, 25-11
MINNESOTA RIVER
• Sibley East def. Norwood Young America, 25-21, 25-19, 25-14
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Big Lake def. St. Francis, 25-17, 24-26, 17-25, 25-18, 15-10
• North Branch def. Cambridge-Isanti, 21-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16
• Zimmerman def. Becker, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-21
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Maple Grove def. Osseo, 25-16, 25-14, 26-24
• Spring Lake Park def. Coon Rapids, 25-12, 25-14, 21-25, 25-22
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan def. Apple Valley, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19
• Lakeville North def. Burnsville, 25-13, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20
• Lakeville South def. Farmington, 25-16, 25-6, 25-23
• Prior Lake def. Eastview, 28-26, 25-21, 25-22
• Rosemount def. Shakopee, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20
SUBURBAN EAST
• Mounds View def. Park of C.G., 25-15, 25-22, 25-18
• Stillwater def. Roseville, 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20
TRI-METRO
• Richfield def. Cooper, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15, 27-25
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Annandale def. Litchfield, 25-16, 25-12, 25-19
• Rockford def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24
• Watertown-Mayer def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 19-25, 25-27, 25-23, 25-17, 15-11
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Concordia Acad. def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-22, 26-24, 25-20
• Hmong Academy def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-13, 25-17, 25-13
• Mayer Lutheran def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-20, 25-17, 25-15
• New Prague def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-8
• Northfield def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-16, 25-9, 25-10
• South St. Paul def. Mpls. Roosevelt, 25-20, 27-25, 17-25, 25-22
• St. Louis Park def. Mpls. South, 25-16, 25-8, 25-13
• St. Paul Central def. Two Rivers, 26-24, 26-28, 25-14, 25-17
• SW Christian def. Chanhassen, 25-19, 25-20, 28-26
• Wayzata def. Champlin Park, 21-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-23
• Tartan def. St. Paul Harding, 25-14, 25-15, 25-11
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup West def. Win-E-Mac, 25-10, 25-11, 25-12
• Albany def. Foley, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20
• BOLD def. Benson, 25-5, 25-21, 25-10
• Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Menahga, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22
• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Wabasso, 25-16, 27-25, 25-15
• Buffalo def. Hopkins, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14
• Cedar Mountain def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20
• Chatfield def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20
• Cleveland def. Martin County West, 25-15, 25-12, 25-18
• Cloquet def. Esko, 25-14, 25-21, 25-18
• Detroit Lakes def. East Grand Forks, 25-17, 25-19, 25-18
• Duluth East def. Greenway, 25-15, 25-13, 25-19
• Ely def. Duluth Marshall, 30-28, 25-9, 25-12
• Fergus Falls def. Brainerd, 25-19, 27-25, 25-23
• Fertile-Beltrami def. NCEUH, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15, 25-15
• Fillmore Central def. La Crescent, 25-22, 25-10, 20-25, 25-11
• Hawley def. Crookston, 25-7, 25-2, 25-9
• Henning def. Barnesville, 25-21, 26-24, 25-22
• Hermantown def. Rock Ridge, 25-10, 23-25, 25-10, 25-16
• Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Mountain Lake Area, 25-11, 25-13, 25-14
• Hillcrest Lutheran def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17
• Holdingford def. Pierz, 25-18, 25-21, 21-25, 25-13
• Kittson County Central def. Northern Freeze, 27-25, 25-16, 25-17
• Mabel-Canton def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-8, 25-4, 25-9
• Maple Lake def. Swanville, 25-14, 25-19, 25-11
• Maple River def. St. Clair, 25-21, 25-11, 25-18
• Marshall def. Mankato West, 25-15, 25-7, 25-18
• Mesabi East def. Chisholm, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18
• Mille Lacs def. Braham, 26-28, 25-13, 25-14, 25-19
• Minneota def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18
• Minnewaska def. Montevideo, 25-6, 25-9, 25-12
• Moose Lake/Willow River def. McGregor, 25-21, 25-16, 25-12
• Murray County Central def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15
• Nevis def. Sebeka, 25-15, 25-17, 25-10
• New Ulm def. Blue Earth Area, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22
• North Woods def. Cook County, 25-8, 25-16, 25-14
• Park Christian def. Fosston, 25-20, 25-20, 27-25
• Parkers Prairie def. Hancock, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16
• Redwood Valley def. Pipestone, 25-9, 25-21, 25-9
• Renville County West def. Lakeview, 25-22, 25-7, 26-24
• Rochester Century def. Albert Lea, 25-16, 25-20, 25-18
• Rochester Mayo def. Austin, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17
• Royalton def. Upsala, 25-17, 25-14, 25-14
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 25-15, 25-21, 25-15
• Sauk Rapids-Rice def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-10, 25-14
• Spring Grove def. Houston, 25-4, 25-15, 25-19
• Springfield def. Sleepy Eye, 17-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-19
• St. Peter def. St. James Area, 25-20, 25-18, 25-7
• Underwood def. Battle Lake, 25-17, 25-19, 25-8
• Verndale def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18
• Waseca def. Fairmont, 25-12, 25-17, 25-20
• West Central def. Melrose, 17-25, 25-8, 25-23, 25-15
• Willmar def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-20, 25-15, 25-14
RANKINGS
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Edina; 4. Bloomington Jefferson; 5. Mounds View; 6. Minneapolis Southwest; 7. Rosemount; 8. Stillwater; 9. Eden Prairie; 10. Blaine.
• Individual: 1. Sam Scott, Minneapolis Southwest; 2. Robert Mechura, Roseville; 3. Nolan Sutter, Chaska; 4. Cade Sanvik, Osseo; 5. Will Weber, Wayzata; 6. Landon Hering, Hopkins; 7. Sean Fries, Minnetonka; 8. Daniel McCollor, Wayzata; 9. River Santiago, Blaine; 10. Austin Liebl, Moorhead.
Class 2A
• Team: 1. Mankato East; 2. Belle Plaine; 3. Marshall; 4. Perham; 5, Orono; 6. Delano; 7. Monticello; 8. Northfield; 9. Mankato West; 10. Blake.
• Individual: 1. Bjorn Anderson, Perham; 2. Sully Anez, Willmar; 3. Sal Wirth, Annandale; 4. Eli Hall, Pequot Lakes; 5. Fanuel Wolday, Worthington; 6. Isaiah Anderson, Mankato East; 7. Jack Leuer, Big Lake; 8. Owen Layton, Big Lake; 9. Ephraim Stanley, Mankato West; 10. Soren Bortnem, Dassel-Cokato;.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. Duluth East; 3. Prior Lake; 4. Centennial; 5. Minnetonka; 6. Edina; 7. Forest Lake; 8. Woodbury; 9. Chaska; 10. St. Michael-Albertville.
• Individual: 1. Norah Hushhagen, Forest Lake; 2. Evie Malec, Minnetonka; 3. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 4. Mia Hoffmann, Bemidji; 5. Marissa Long, Chanhassen; 6. Jazleen Malherek-Osorio, Wayzata; 7. Linnea Ousdigian, Mounds View; 8. Rowan Bixler, Duluth East; 9. Claire Vukovics, Lakeville South; 10. Caitlyn Osanai, Armstrong.
Class 2A
• Team: 1. St. Paul Highland Park; 2. Marshall; 3. Alexandria; 4. Perham; 5. Northfield; 6. Willmar; 7. Hibbing; 8. Blake; 9. Proctor; 10. Delano.
• Individual: 1. Isabelle Schmitz, Hutchinson; 2. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello; 3. Lauren Eilers, Willmar; 4. Kaia Osmundson, Chisago Lakes; 5. Annika Hall, Chisago Lakes; 6. Allyson Sample, Marshall; 7. Calia Chaney, Pequot Lakes; 8. Grace Lewis-Moser, St. Paul Highland Park; 9. Citori Halbe, Alexandria; 10. Emily Baker, Zimmerman.
SOCCER • BOYS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCATION
Class 3A
• 1. Maple Grove; 2. Minneapolis Washburn; 3. Wayzata; 4. Edina; 5. East Ridge; 6. Rochester Mayo; 7. Minnetonka; 8. Stillwater; 9. Woodbury; 10. Osseo.
Class 2A
• 1. Holy Angels; 2. Hill-Murray; 3. Orono; 4. DeLaSalle; 5. Willmar; 6. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; 7. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 8. St. Thomas Academy; 9. Worthington; 10. Marshall.
Class 1A
• 1. Holy Family; 2. Minnehaha Academy; 3. Breck; 4. St. Cloud Cathedral; 5. St. Paul Academy; 6. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 7. Southwest Christian; 8. Rochester Lourdes; 9. St. Croix Prep; 10. St. Charles.
SOCCER • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCATION
Class 3A
• 1. Wayzata; 2. Edina; 3. Woodbury; 4. Blaine; 5. Stillwater; 6. Centennial; 7. Minnetonka; 8. White Bear Lake; 9. Eagan; 10. (tie) East Ridge and Lakeville North.
Class 2A
• 1. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 2. Mahtomedi; 3. Holy Angels; 4. Hill-Murray; 5. Winona; 6. Alexandria; 7. Byron; 8. Delano; 9. Zimmerman; 10. Cloquet-Carlton.
Class 1A
• 1. Providence Academy; 2. Minnehaha Academy; 3. Southwest Christian; 4. Watertown-Mayer; 5. St. Croix Prep; 6. Rochester Lourdes; 7. Esko; 8. St. Cloud Cathedral; 9. St. Paul Academy; 10. St. Charles.