ADAPTED SOCCER
CI DIVISION
• Lakeville/Bur./Farm. 14, StP Johnson 3
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
HINCKLEY INVITE
At Grand National G.C.
• St. Cloud Cathedral 92, Cambridge-Isanti 93, Holdingford 94, Pine City 119, Pierz 150, St. John's Prep 150, Chisago Lakes 163, NW Nighthawks 168, Mora 196, North Branch 236, Milaca 336, Royalton 367, East Central 380, Rush City 385, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 425, Hinckley-Finlayson 481, Maple Lake 513. Medalist (5k): Zach Meyer, St. John's Prep, 16:11.1.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
HINCKLEY INVITE
At Grand National G.C.
• Cambridge-Isanti 77, St. Cloud Cathedral 80, NW Nighthawks 93, Chisago Lakes 94, Pierz 135, Hinckley-Finlayson 159, St. John's Prep 176, Pine City 212, Milaca 275, Royalton 299, Holdingford 301, East Central 326, Mora 348, North Branch 374, Maple Lake 383, Rush City 472. Medalist (5k): Kaia Osmundson, Chisago Lakes, 19:10.0.
SOCCER • BOYS
LAKE
• Eden Prairie 3, Buffalo 0
• Wayzata 1, Edina 0
METRO EAST
• Hastings 4, South St. Paul 1
• Hill-Murray 0, North St. Paul 0, tie
• St. Thomas Academy 5, Tartan 1
• Two Rivers 5, Simley 1
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Edison 10, Henry 0
• Roosevelt 2, South 0
• Washburn 2, Southwest 1
SKYLINE
• Cristo Rey Jesuit 5, St. Agnes 4
• Maranatha 4, Nova Classical 0
• St. Croix Prep 2, Trinity 1
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-D.H. 4, Park of C.G. 0
• East Ridge 8, Irondale 0
• Mounds View 0, Roseville 0
• Stillwater 4, White Bear Lake 0
• Woodbury 3, Forest Lake 0
TRI-METRO
• Holy Angels 6, Fridley 0
• Bloom. Kennedy 3, Columbia Hgts. 2
• Richfield 3, St. Anthony 0
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Holy Family 5, Hutchinson/G-SL 1
• Jordan 1, SW Christian 1, tie
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Becker 3, Spectrum 1
• Blake 3, Mahtomedi 2
• Bloom. Jefferson 3, Eastview 0
• Cambridge-Isanti 1, Mesabi East 0
• Cloquet-E-C 7, North Branch 0
• Mounds Park Acad. 3, Hmong Acad. 0
• New Prague 1, Rochester Century 1
• Northfield 5, Winona 2
• Orono 10, Providence Academy 2
• PACT 2, Proctor 0
• Princeton 2, Duluth Denfeld 1
• Minnehaha Acad. 1, St. Croix Luth. 1
• St. Paul Central 1, St. Louis Park 0
• St. Paul Wash. 5, Twin Cities Acad. 0
• Waconia 2, Breck 1
SOCCER • GIRLS
LAKE
• Eden Prairie 1, Buffalo 0
• Edina 7, Wayzata 2
• St. Michael-Albertville 2, Hopkins 0
METRO EAST
• Hastings 4, South St. Paul 1
• Hill-Murray 13, North St. Paul 0
• Two Rivers 3, Simley 0
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Roosevelt 4, South 1
SKYLINE
• Concordia Acad. 2, New Life Acad. 0
• St. Agnes 7, Cristo Rey Jesuit 3
• St. Croix Prep 5, Trinity 0
ST. PAUL CITY
• Humboldt 1, Johnson 0
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-D.H. 0, Park of C.G. 0, tie
• East Ridge 13, Irondale 0
• Mounds View 1, Roseville 1, tie
• White Bear Lake 4, Stillwater 3
• Woodbury 5, Forest Lake 0
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle 2, Visitation 2, tie
• Holy Angels 11, Fridley 0
• St. Anthony 5, Richfield 0
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Delano 8, Rockford 0
• Holy Family 11, Hutchinson/G-SL 0
• SW Christian 6, Jordan 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Ben.-St. Marg. 4, Minnehaha Acad. 1
• Columbia Heights 11, Mpls. H/E/N 1
• LILA 2, Legacy Christian 1
• Minnetonka 5, St. Francis 1
• Providence Academy 3, Orono 1
• Spectrum 8, Norwood YA 0
• St. Croix Luth. 4, St. Paul Como Park 0
• St. Paul Highland Park 3, Tartan 2
• Tri-City United 2, Triton/K-W/H 1
• Winona 5, Northfield 0
SWIMMING • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Orono 109, Blake 77
TENNIS • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 2 • second round
• Chanhassen 6, Chaska 1
• Eden Prairie 6, Shakopee 0
• Prior Lake 7, New Ulm 0
Section 3 • second round
• Two Rivers 4, St. Paul High. Park 3
Section 4 • first round
• Centennial 5, Spring Lake Park 2
• Hill-Murray 7, St. Paul Washington 0
• Mahtomedi 6, Fridley 1
• Mounds View 7, St. Paul Johnson 0
• Roseville 7, Columbia Heights 0
• Stillwater 7, North St. Paul 0
• Totino Grace 6, Irondale 1
• White Bear Lake 7, St. Anthony 0
Section 6 • second round
• Bloom. Jefferson 7, Apple Valley 0
• Holy Angels 6, DeLaSalle 0
Section 7 • first round
• Blaine 6, North Branch 1
• Forest Lake 7, Chisago Lakes 0
• Hibbing 6, Andover 1
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Avail Academy def. Community of Peace, 25-9, 25-4, 25-21
• Hmong Academy def. Math & Science, 25-14, 25-13, 25-17
• Liberty Classical def. AFSA, 25-1, 25-0, 25-4
LAKE
• Hopkins def. Edina, 25-17, 25-17, 18-25, 25-20
• Minnetonka def. Eden Prairie, 15-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21
• Wayzata def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-13, 25-15, 25-16
MINNESOTA RIVER
• Mayer Lutheran def. Le Sueur-Henderson, 25-13, 25-11, 25-20
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Cambridge-Isanti def. Becker, 25-20, 17-25, 25-22, 25-20
• Monticello def. St. Francis, 25-18, 25-9, 25-18
• North Branch def. Princeton, 27-25, 24-26, 25-17, 25-13
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Anoka def. Armstrong, 25-12, 25-10, 25-20
• Maple Grove def. Elk River, 24-26, 25-22, 25-22, 25-14
• Osseo def. Coon Rapids, 25-13, 25-11, 25-16
• Rogers def. Andover, 25-14, 25-8, 25-18
SKYLINE
• Concordia Academy def. Trinity, 25-8, 25-11, 25-10
• New Life Academy def. St. Agnes, 25-12, 25-6, 25-23
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge def. Roseville, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17
• Forest Lake def. Park of C.G., 25-14, 25-22, 25-12
• Irondale def. Woodbury, 25-16, 25-23, 21-25, 19-25, 15-13
• Mounds View def. White Bear Lake, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22
• Stillwater def. Cretin-D.H., 25-14, 25-8, 25-23
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle def. Brooklyn Center, 25-11, 25-17, 25-19
• Holy Angels def. Fridley, 25-9, 25-9, 25-5
WRIGHT COUNTY
• SW Christian def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-20, 25-17, 25-18
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Atwater-C-GC def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-22, 25-23, 25-17
• Belle Plaine def. Jordan, 29-27, 25-14, 25-14
• Buffalo def. Spring Lake Park, 25-9, 25-17, 25-14
• Delano def. Benilde-St. Margaret's, 25-16, 25-22, 25-14
• Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Tri-City United, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21
• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Kimball, 25-13, 25-22, 36-34
• Litchfield def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23
• Mound Westonka def. Orono, 25-17, 27-25, 23-25, 22-25, 15-8
• Northfield def. Albert Lea, 25-10, 25-18, 25-16
• Norwood Young America def. West Lutheran, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19
• St. Louis Park def. St. Paul Harding, 25-9, 25-18, 25-13
• Waconia def. Prior Lake, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup West def. Fertile-Beltrami, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15
• Adrian def. Red Rock Central, 23-25, 25-11, 25-18, 25-14
• Albany def. Mora, 25-18, 25-10, 25-7
• Alden-Conger def. GHEC, 25-21, 25-16, 26-28, 25-9
• BGMR def. Northern Freeze, 25-20, 26-24, 25-22
• BOLD def. West Central, 22-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-16
• Bagley def. Win-E-Mac, 25-13, 16-25, 25-17, 25-19
• Barnesville def. Menahga, 25-23, 25-23, 25-12
• Barnum def. McGregor, 25-20, 25-8, 25-17
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Hancock, 25-20, 25-13, 25-17
• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-16, 25-11, 25-11
• Caledonia def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 24-26, 25-18, 16-25, 25-20, 15-9
• Canby def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14
• Central Minnesota Christian def. Renville County West, 11-25, 25-12, 25-18, 27-25
• Chatfield def. Rushford-Peterson, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12
• Cleveland def. Mankato Loyola, 25-13, 25-10, 25-7
• Climax-Fisher def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 25-15, 25-17, 25-10
• Cloquet def. Hibbing, 25-9, 25-22, 25-17
• Dawson-Boyd def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-13, 29-27, 22-25, 20-25, 15-11
• Detroit Lakes def. Thief River Falls, 25-18, 25-18, 25-14
• Fairmont def. St. James Area, 25-18, 21-25, 21-18, 25-18
• Fosston def. NCEUH, 25-22, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19
• Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-18, 18-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-13
• Grand Meadow def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20
• Hawley def. East Grand Forks, 21-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 15-12
• Henning def. Battle Lake, 25-11, 25-14, 25-17
• Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-8, 25-9, 25-23
• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-22, 25-23, 25-10
• Kittson County Central def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-14, 25-20, 25-20
• Lake of the Woods def. International Falls, 26-24, 23-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-9
• LeRoy-Ostrander def. Kingsland, 25-9, 25-11, 21-25, 25-18
• MACCRAY def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-12, 25-14, 25-15
• Mabel-Canton def. Spring Grove, 25-20, 25-15, 22-25, 22-25, 15-13
• Maple Lake def. Braham, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18
• Marshall def. Pipestone, 25-10, 25-16, 25-7
• Minneota def. Lakeview, 25-16, 25-7, 25-14
• Moorhead def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-20, 25-15, 25-19
• NRHEG def. Hayfield, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22
• Nevis def. Browerville/Eagle Valley, 25-12, 27-25, 25-17
• New Ulm Cathedral def. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, 25-18, 16-25, 25-22, 25-22
• Park Christian def. Rothsay, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21
• Pequot Lakes def. Foley, 25-15, 25-19, 25-13
• Pierz def. Milaca, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-19
• Pine Island def. St. Charles, 25-10, 25-19, 25-11
• Pine River-Backus def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16
• Proctor def. Aitkin, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13
• Randolph def. Blooming Prairie, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16
• Redwood Valley def. Montevideo, 25-16, 25-16, 25-15
• Rochester Century def. Faribault, 19-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-21
• Rochester Mayo def. Mankato East, 25-15, 25-15, 25-23
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Edgerton, 25-9, 25-15, 25-17
• Sacred Heart def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17
• Sartell-St. Stephen def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 22-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-21
• Sleepy Eye def. Cedar Mountain, 25-18, 25-13, 17-25, 25-23
• Southland def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17
• St. Cloud Cathedral def. Little Falls, 25-12, 25-9, 25-19
• Staples-Motley def. Pillager, 25-20, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16
• Superior (Wis.) def. Duluth East, 25-19, 25-15, 21-25, 25-13
• Swanville def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15
• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Ortonville, 25-16, 25-4, 25-4
• Verndale def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-11, 25-15, 25-21
• Wabasso def. Springfield, 25-9, 25-21, 25-23
• Warroad def. Crookston, 25-20, 25-23, 25-15
• Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Murray County Central, 25-10, 25-10, 12-25, 25-21
• Willmar def. New London-Spicer, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17