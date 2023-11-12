See more of the story

FOOTBALL

CLASS 5A

Quarterfinals

• Alexandria 38, Rogers 14

• Andover 37, Armstrong 20

• Chanhassen 28, Mahtomedi 22

• St. Thomas Academy 46, Owatonna 28

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

• Annandale 14, Esko 7

• Dassel-Cokato 14, Mpls. North 7

• Stewartville 22, Waseca 0

HOCKEY • GIRLS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Maple Grove 1, Centennial/SpLP 0, OT

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Woodbury 1

• MV/Irondale 2, White Bear Lake 2, OT

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Albert Lea 4, Metro-South 1

• Alexandria 2, Buffalo 0

• Anoka 4, Cloquet-E-C 2

• Armstrong/Cooper 6, Bloom. Jeff. 2

• Benilde-St. Marg. 7, Stillwater 6

• Blake 2, Osseo/Park Center 2, OT

• Breck 4, Moose Lake Area 2

• Champlin Park/CR 3, Eden Prairie 2

• Dodge County 8, Minneapolis 0

• Hastings 6, Red Wing 1

• Hill-Murray 6, North Wright County 0

• Holy Angels 4, South St. Paul 1

• Hopkins/SLP 8, Hutchinson 4

• Litchfield/D-C 4, New Prague 3

• Minnetonka 8, Elk River 1

• Moorhead 5, Wayzata 2

• Northfield 4, Mound Westonka/SWC 0

• Roseville/Mahtomedi 6, Duluth 0

• Simley 4, Orono 2

MINNESOTA

• Bemidji 8, East Grand Forks 1

• Proctor/Hermantown 4, Roseau 3

• Rochester Century/JM 6, Windom 3

• Rock Ridge 7, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 0

• Warroad 3, Duluth Marshall 2

• Willmar 5, Luverne 0

SWIMMING • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Section 3 • Friday

• Rosemount 446, Hastinsgs 367, Eastview 355, Two Rivers 301, Eagan 184, Apple Valley 149, Park of Cottage Grove 137, Burnsville 95

State meet qualifiers

• 200 medley relay: Hastings 1:51.89; Eastview 1:53.23.

• 200 freestyle: George, Rosemount, 1:56.82; Jahn, Two Rivers, 1:57.00.

• 200 IM: Dolan, Rosemount, 2:08.46; K. Aarness, Hastings, 2:08.71; Bushard, Eastview, 2:10.82.

• 50 freestyle: Marcott, Apple Valley, 23.80; Labno, Rosemount, 24.17.

• Diving: C. Aarness, Hastings, 375.95; Marek, Two Rivers, 370.90; Estebo, Rosemount, 353.70; Carr, Two Rivers, 347.95.

• 100 butterfly: Pavek, Rosemount, 59.01; Kovalenko, Hastings, 1:00.27.

• 100 freestyle: Marcott, Apple Valley, 51.77; Arlandson, Rosemount, 52.88.

• 500 freestyle: Jahn, Two Rivers, 5:10.56; George, Rosemount, 5:10.75; Auran, Two Rivers, 5:10.78.

• 200 freestyle relay: Rosemount 1:38.19; Hastings 1:42.13.

• 100 backstroke: Labno, Rosemount, 56.64; Pavek, Rosemount, 57.88.

• 100 breaststroke: Dolan, Rosemount, 1:06.31; Lindgren, Eastview, 1:09.51.

• 400 freestyle relay: Hastings 3:39.41; Eastview 3:40.20; Rosemount 3:40.27; Two Rivers 3:40.80.

Section 5 • Saturday

• Wayzata 615,5, Maple Grove 457, Champlin Park 335, Spring Lake Park 207.5, Osseo 155, Irondale 152, Park Center 91.

State meet qualifiers

• 200 medley relay: Maple Grove 1:46.93; Wayzata 1:48.71.

• 200 freestyle: Alberts, Wayzata, 1:54.53; Troyak, Wayzata, 1:54.53.

• 200 IM: Baker, Maple Grove, 2:06.38; Kallebo, Wayzata, 2:07.89.

• 50 freestyle: Flaherty, Maple Grove, 24.01; Fackler, Wayzata, 24.56.

• Diving: Semukula, Irondale, 422.95; Mouyenga, Wayzata, 411.05; Landry, Maple Grove, 401.00; Freshwater, Wayzata, 363.55.

• 100 butterfly: Flaherty, Maple Grove, 56.51; Nortsted, Champlin Park, 57.57; Hetland, Maple Grove, 57.62.

• 100 freestyle: Fackler, Wayzata, 53.27; Thompson, Maple Grove, 53.96.

• 500 freestyle: Troyak, Wayzata, 5:04.53; Stark, Wayzata, 5:12.83.

• 200 freestyle relay: Wayzata 1:38.82; Maple Grove 1:41.00.

• 100 backstroke: Bakker, Maple Grove, 55.63; Kallebo, Wayzata, 57.88; Norsted, Champlin Park, 57.97; Thompson, Maple Grove, 59.46.

• 100 breaststroke: Knox, Champlin Park, 1:09.08; Peng, Wayzata, 1:09.60.

• 400 freestyle relay: Wayzata 3:35.00; Maple Grove 3:38.55.

Section 6 • Saturday

• Armstrong 415, St. Paul Central 282, Mpls. Southwest 267, Hopkins 263, Mpls. South/Roosevelt 215, St. Louis Park 210, Richfield/Holy Angels 185, Mpls. Washburn 179, St. Paul Highland Park/SPA 138

State meet qualifiers

• 200 medley relay: St. Paul Central 1:56.34; Mpls. Southwest 1:56.55.

• 200 freestyle: Lesmeister, Mpls. South/Roosevelt, 1:58.39; Kozlowicz, Hopkins, 2:00.16.

• 200 IM: Freed, Armstrong, 2:10.77; Prekker, Mpls. Southwest, 2:11.91.

• 50 freestyle: Cooley, Armstrong, 24.59; Fadlalla, Armstrong, 25.62.

• Diving: Kohel, Mpls. Washburn, 530.70; Walters, Hopkins, 352.10; Kaplan, Hopkins, 343.75; Speers, Hopkins, 336.70.

• 100 butterfly: Buschmann, Hopkins, 1:00.42; van Laarhoven, Armstrong, 1:02.44.

• 100 freestyle: Cooley, Armstrong, 54.37; Lesmeister, Mpls. South/Roosevelt, 55.18.

• 500 freestyle: Gustafson, Armstrong, 5:21.18; Kozlowicz, Hopkins, 5:22.81.

• 200 freestyle relay: Armstrong 1:41.09; St. Paul Central 1:44.33.

• 100 backstroke: Freed, Armstrong, 59.56; Downing, Mpls. Washburn, 1:01.68.

• 100 breaststroke: Prekker, Mpls. Southwest, 1:07.47; Restad, St. Paul Central, 1:10.83.

• 400 freestyle relay: Armstrong 3:42.43; Mpls. Southwest 3:49.39.

VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS

CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT

Championship

• Wayzata def. New Prague, 25-20, 25-23, 26-24

Third place

• Anoka def. Stillwater, 25-10, 25-18, 25-17

Consolation final

• Rogers def. Eagan, 25-16, 22-25, 14-25, 33-31, 15-11

CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Championship

• Marshall def. Delano, 25-22, 25-13, 25-19

Third place

• Byron def. Detroit Lakes, 16-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-13

Consolation final

• Grand Rapids def. Monticello, 25-16, 25-19, 27-29, 25-12

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Championship

• Pequot Lakes def. Rush City, 25-18, 25-22, 25-22

Third place

• SW Christian def. Caledonia, 20-25, 28-26, 25-14, 25-20

Consolation final

• Annandale def. Redwood Valley, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15, 17-25, 15-11

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Championship

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Mayer Lutheran, 25-13, 32-30, 17-25, 25-22

Third place

• New Life Academy def. Mabel-Canton, 25-14, 21-25, 24-26, 25-23, 15-13

Consolation final

• Ely def. West Central Area, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21