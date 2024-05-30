Tap the bookmark to save this article.

BASEBALL

CLASS 4A

Section 2

• Eden Prairie 2, Chanhassen 1

• Minnetonka 2, Prior Lake 1

• Shakopee 8, Chaska 3

• Waconia 2, Bloomington Jefferson 1

Section 3

• Eagan 3, Two Rivers 1

• Eastview 7, Apple Valley 2

• Hastings 8, Rosemount 2

• Park of Cottage Grove 7, Burnsville 3

Section 4

• East Ridge 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 0

• Roseville 3, Tartan 2

• Stillwater 5, White Bear Lake 2

• Woodbury 11, St. Paul Central 1

Section 7

• Andover 7, Cambridge-Isanti 6

• Anoka 6, Coon Rapids 0

• Blaine 2, Centennial 1

• Forest Lake 4, Duluth East 3

CLASS 3A

Section 2

• Albert Lea 2, St. Peter 1

• Mankato East 4, Jordan 0

• Mankato West 15, Worthington 0

• Marshall 5, New Ulm 1

Section 3

• Bloom. Kennedy 6, Mpls. Roosevelt 3

• Holy Angels 6, South St. Paul 3

• Mpls. Roosevelt 6, Richfield 4

• South St. Paul 7, St. Paul Highland Park 1

CLASS 2A

Section 1

• LaCrescent-Hokah 9, Randolph 0

• Pine Island 3, Rochester Lourdes 2

Section 6

• Albany 2, Annandale 0

• Foley 10, Melrose 0

• Pierz 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 0

• Staples-Motley 2, Holdingford 1

GOLF • BOYS

CLASS 3A

Section 4 • final round

At Bunker Hills G.C.

• Cretin-Derham Hall 576, Stillwater 606, Mahtomedi 612, White Bear Lake 613, St. Paul Highland Park 695.

• Medalist: Sam Udovich, Cretin-Derham Hall, 65-67-132.

Section 6 • final round

At The Meadows at Mystic Lake G.C.

• Benilde-St. Margaret's (Patrick Hastings, Braydon Pulcanio, Charlie Moen, Carter Callan, Henry Trent, Blake Steensland), 573.

• Edina 587, Prior Lake 600, St. Louis Park 621.

• Medalists: Jimmy Abdo, Edina, 140; Hastings, 140. Individual state meet qualifiers: Abdo; Sean Leutner, Prior Lake, 143; Nolan Hultgren, 148; Sander Ohe, Edina, 148; Torger Ohe, Edina, 149.

Section 7 • first round

At Grand National G.C.

• Elk River 302, Duluth East 305, Big Lake and Anoka 309, Monticello 312, Chisago Lakes 313, Princeton 322, Grand Rapids 327, St. Michael-Albertville 328, Andover 339, St. Francis 345, Cambridge-Isanti 370. Individual leader (par 72): Tyler Gandrud, Anoka, 70.

CLASS 2A

Section 4 • first round

At River Oaks G.C.

• Blake 293, Hill-Murray 297, Holy Angels Academy 298, Breck 300, Mounds Park Academy 309, St. Paul Academy 311, St. Anthony 317, Concordia Academy 318, St. Croix Lutheran 320. Individual leader: Ian Friederichs, Blake, 67.

GOLF • GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Section 6 • final round

At The Meadows at Mystic Lake G.C.

• Wayzata (Saachi Deshmukh, Kiersten Lawrence, Lauren Chambs, Jenna Britz, Reese Barry, Anna Nowinski), 633.

• Edina 677, Benilde-St. Margaret's 735, Prior Lake 783.

• Medalist: Alyssa Raghuveer, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 147. Individual state meet qualifiers: Raghuveer; Emmy Inderieden, Edina, 158; Stella Bodensteiner, Edina, 165; Kayleigh Bishop, St. Louis Park, 169; Carolina Cultu, Edina, 172.

Section 7 • first round

At Grand National G.C.

• Elk River 317, Andover 334, St. Michael-Albertville 339, Grand Rapids 364, Monticello 374, Duluth East and Anoka 387, Chisago Lakes 406, St. Francis 407, Cambridge-Isanti 413. Individual leader (par 72): Abigail Labrador, St. Michael-Albertville, 69.

LACROSSE • BOYS

SECTION 1

• Farmington 19, Mankato 8

• Lakeville North 20, SW Christian 1

• Lakeville South 9, New Prague 8

SECTION 5

• Maple Grove 11, Armstrong 5

• Rogers 13, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 6

• Wayzata 17, Blake 1

SECTION 8

• Monticello 13, St. Cloud 7

• Moorhead 16, Elk River 4

• Sartell/Sauk Rapids 15, Brainerd 7

• St. Michael-Albertville 20, Big Lake/Princeton 4

LACROSSE • GIRLS

SECTION 1

• Farmington 15, Owatonna 2

• Lakeville North 18, Rochester Century 3

• Lakeville South 19, Mankato 0

• SW Christian 19, New Prague 13

SECTION 4

• Irondale 16, Totino-Grace/St. Anthony 15

• Mounds View 18, Tartan/North St. Paul 11

• Roseville 18, Columbia Heights 1

SECTION 5

• Blake 12, Wayzata 7

SECTION 8

• Buffalo 18, Brainerd 5

• Elk River/Zimmerman 20, Becker 2

• Monticello 9, St. Michael-Albertville 8

• Moorhead 14, St. Cloud 11

SOFTBALL

CLASS 4A

Section 3

• Park of Cottage Grove 5, Eagan 4

Section 4

• North St. Paul 6, Roseville 2

Section 6

• Edina 6, Armstrong 4

CLASS 3A

Section 3

• Holy Angels 3, Apple Valley 1

Section 6

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 7, DeLaSalle 1

• Orono 5, Benilde-St. Margaret's 2

Section 7

• Grand Rapids 3, Hibbing 0

• Grand Rapids 3, Rock Ridge 1

• North Branch 3, Rock Ridge 1

CLASS 2A

Section 6

• Kimball 13, Pierz 4

Section 8

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 4, Menahga 0

• Hawley 1, Thief River Falls 0

• Hawley 3, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

• Thief River Falls 5, Barnesville 2

RANKINGS

GOLF • BOYS

BY THE MINNESOTA GOLF ASSOCIATION

• Team: 1. Edina; 2. Maple Grove; 3. Spring Lake Park; 4. Cretin-Derham Hall; 5. Waconia; 6. Holy Family; 7. Totino-Grace; 8. Blake; 9. Alexandria; 10. Benilde-St. Margaret's.

• Individual: 1. Jake Birdwell, Spring Lake Park; 2. Ryan Stendahl, Maple Grove; 3. Torger Ohe, Edina; 4. Chase Birdwell, Spring Lake Park; 5. Peyton Savageau, Totino-Grace; 6. Carter White, Staples-Motley; 7. Joe Honsa, Cretin-Derham Hall; 8. Sam Udovich, Cretin-Derham Hall; 9. Carter Spalding, Woodbury; 10. Andrew Ballou, Chanhassen.

GOLF • GIRLS

BY THE MINNESOTA GOLF ASSOCIATION

• Team: 1. Maple Grove; 2. Detroit Lakes; 3. Minnetonka; 4. Wayzata; 5. Lake City; 6. East Ridge; 7. Alexandria; 8. Edina; 9. Pequot Lakes; 10. Two Rivers.

• Individual: 1. Reese McCauley, Simley; 2. Amelia Morton, Maple Grove; 3. Kieley Hanson, Minnetonka; 4. Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen, Lake City; 5. Saachi Deshmukh, Wayzata; 6. Selena Wu, Minnetonka; 7. Jovie Ordal, Lakeville South; 8. Lily Vincelli, Cretin-Derham Hall; 9. Ava Hanneman, Orono; 10. Abigail Labrador, St. Michael-Albertville.