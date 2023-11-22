BASKETBALL • BOYS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Anoka 88, White Bear Lake 61
• New Life Acad. 88, Hope Acad. 58
• So. St. Paul 77, Park of C.G. 76, OT
• St. Cloud Tech 96, Hiawatha Collegiate 61
• United Chr. 60, Mounds Park Acad. 51
MINNESOTA
• Blooming Prairie 93, Lyle/Pacelli 69
• Brandon-Evansville 67, Upsala 55
• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 78, Renville Co. West 69
• Carlton/Wrenshall 95, Cook County 41
• Cherry 94, Mountain Iron-Buhl 47
• Ely 85, Floodwood 13
• Jackson Co. Central 81, Martin Co. West 48
• Lac qui Parle Valley 67, Ortonville 53
• Lake Crystal-WM 47, Janesville-W-P 44
• Norman County East/U-H 61, Mahnomen/Waubun 48
• Park Rapids 81, Wadena-Deer Creek 58
• Parkers Prairie 69, Verndale 58
• Pelican Rapids 79, Crookston 37
• Pine Island 69, Dover-Eyota 36
• Pipestone 77, Murray Co. Central 62
• Red Lake 112, Nashwauk-Keewatin 68
• Rochester Lourdes 68, St. Charles 53
• Rushford-Peterson 69, Schaeffer Academy 30
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 72, New Ulm Cathedral 63
• Triton 95, Rochester STEM 48
BASKETBALL • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Chanhassen 69, Farmington 53
• Concordia Acad. 71, Columbia Heights 46
• Hopkins 69, Princeton 29
• Trinity 29, Avail Academy 11
• Two Rivers 66, North Branch 55
MINNESOTA
• Braham 72, Foley 64
• Byron 56, Stewartville 53
• Canby 67, Yellow Medicine East 51
• Central Minn. Christian 58, MACCRAY 47
• Esko 65, Pierz 44
• Floodwood 74, Cherry 55
• Hill City/Northland 60, McGregor 46
• Kasson-Mantorville 64, Lake City 62
• Kerkhoven-Murdoch-Sunburg 78, Dawson-Boyd 32
• Kingsland 73, LeRoy-Ostrander 56
• Kittson Co. Central 64, Badger/G-MR 63
• Lac qui Parle Valley 46, Ortonville 32
• Lake Crystal-WM 63, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 41
• Luverne 69, Edgerton 35
• Martin Co. West 46, Mankato Loyola 26
• Mesabi East 61, Ely 51
• Mora 60, Mille Lacs 20
• North Woods 65, Bigfork 54
• Northern Freeze 49, Climax/Fisher 36
• Pine Island 49, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 43
• Redwood Valley 62, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 37
• Rushford 86, Schaeffer Academy 40
• St. Clair 76, Cleveland 38
• St. Peter 69, St. James 49
• Two Harbors 62, Silver Bay 43
• Underwood 62, Ashby 24
HOCKEY • GIRLS
MINNESOTA
• Duluth Marshall 7, Hibbing/Chisholm 2
RANKINGS
WRESTLING • BOYS
BY THE GUILLOTINE
• Class 3A: 1. St. Michael-Albertville; 2. Hastings; 3. Mounds View; 4. Stillwater; 5. Shakopee; 6. Eden Prairie; 7. Park of Cottage Grove; 8. Apple Valley; 9. Rochester Mayo; 10. Wayzata.
• Class 2A: 1. Simley; 2. Kasson-Mantorville; 3. Becker; 4. Totino-Grace; 5. Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo; 6. Watertown-Mayer; 7. Scott West; 8. Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 9. Marshall; 10. Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus.
• Class 1A: 1. Jackson County Central; 2. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa; 3. Chatfield; 4. West Central/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville; 5. Royalton/Upsala; 6. Holdingford; 7. Kenyon-Wanamingo; 8. Dover-Eyota; 9. Frazee; 10. Paynesville.
WRESTLING • GIRLS
BY THE GUILLOTINE
• 1. Apple Valey; 2. Bemidji; 3. St. Michael-Albertville; 4. Hastings; 5. Grand Meadow/Leroy-Ostrander/Southland; 6. Mora; 7. Forest Lake; 8. Stillwater; 9. Centennial; 10. South St. Paul.