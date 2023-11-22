ADAPTED FLOOR HOCKEY
PI DIVISION
• Robbinsdale 8, South Suburban 0
BASKETBALL • BOYS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Avail Academy 70, Liberty Classical 38
• Math & Science 99, AFSA 35
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Anoka 93, Blaine 71
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Higher Ground 89, Prairie Seeds 29
• Mayer Lutheran 67, Mankato Loyola 57
• Metro Prep 52, Ubah Medical Academy 31
• Mpls. Washburn 76, Mound Westonka 65
• New Richmond (Wis.) 58, Mounds View 47
• Norwood YA 53, Dassel-Cokato 41
• Spectrum 74, Zimmerman 70, OT
• St. Paul Harding 69, Burnsville 59
• St. Paul Humboldt 62, Eagle Ridge 51
MINNESOTA
• Barnum 48, East Central 47
• Browerville/Eagle Valley 74, New York Mills 42
• Cleveland 56, Martin County West 53
• Dawson-Boyd 85, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 38
• Higher 89, Prairie Seeds Academy 29
• Houston 55, Gilmanton (Wis.) 47
• Kelliher-Northome 105, Lake of the Woods 59
• Lake City 63, Rochester Lourdes 25
• Mahnomen-Waubun 69, Fosston 61
• NCEUH 70, Bagley 63
• New Ulm Cathedral 78, Nicollet 46
• Pine Island 67, Triton 54
• Pine River-Backus 78, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 72, OT
• Rothsay 73, Climax-Fisher 52
• St. Clair 74, Granada-Huntley-East Chain 42
• Upsala 64, Staples-Motley 60
• Winona Cotter 48, Alma-Pepin (Wis.) 40
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 70, Goodhue 42
BASKETBALL • GIRLS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Hiawatha Collegiate 61, Hmong Acad. 13
• LILA 43, Community of Peace 7
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Anoka 66, Blaine 51
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Coon Rapids 74, Legacy Christian 46
• LeSueur-Hend. 44, Minn. Valley Luth. 41
• Mounds Park Acad. 40, Hope Acad. 36
• Nova Classical 55, Mpls. Edison 14
• St. Paul High. Park 61, Recording Arts 28
• Totino-Grace 73, Princeton 51
• Twin Cities Academy 67, Simley 27
MINNESOTA
• Aitkin 46, Mille Lacs 45
• Canby 70, Renville County West 38
• Chisholm 111, Littlefork-Big Falls 28
• Cromwell-Wright 57, Deer River 52
• East Central 59, St. John's Prep 33
• Floodwood 71, North Woods 60
• Goodhue 64, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 28
• Kenyon-Wanamingo 65, Lyle/Pacelli 35
• McGregor 72, Cherry 67
• New Ulm Cathedral 78, Nicollet 46
• Northern Freeze 55, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 51
• Northome/Kelliher 86, Warroad 41
• Pipestone 55, Murray County Central 54
• Sacred Heart 66, Red Lake County 42
• Sleepy Eye 73, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 52
• Triton 57, Pine Island 23
• Underwood 70, Rothsay 28
HOCKEY • BOYS
MINNESOTA
• Owatonna 3, Dodge County 2