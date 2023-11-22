See more of the story

ADAPTED FLOOR HOCKEY

PI DIVISION

• Robbinsdale 8, South Suburban 0

BASKETBALL • BOYS

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Avail Academy 70, Liberty Classical 38

• Math & Science 99, AFSA 35

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Anoka 93, Blaine 71

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Higher Ground 89, Prairie Seeds 29

• Mayer Lutheran 67, Mankato Loyola 57

• Metro Prep 52, Ubah Medical Academy 31

• Mpls. Washburn 76, Mound Westonka 65

• New Richmond (Wis.) 58, Mounds View 47

• Norwood YA 53, Dassel-Cokato 41

• Spectrum 74, Zimmerman 70, OT

• St. Paul Harding 69, Burnsville 59

• St. Paul Humboldt 62, Eagle Ridge 51

MINNESOTA

• Barnum 48, East Central 47

• Browerville/Eagle Valley 74, New York Mills 42

• Cleveland 56, Martin County West 53

• Dawson-Boyd 85, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 38

• Higher 89, Prairie Seeds Academy 29

• Houston 55, Gilmanton (Wis.) 47

• Kelliher-Northome 105, Lake of the Woods 59

• Lake City 63, Rochester Lourdes 25

• Mahnomen-Waubun 69, Fosston 61

• NCEUH 70, Bagley 63

• New Ulm Cathedral 78, Nicollet 46

• Pine Island 67, Triton 54

• Pine River-Backus 78, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 72, OT

• Rothsay 73, Climax-Fisher 52

• St. Clair 74, Granada-Huntley-East Chain 42

• Upsala 64, Staples-Motley 60

• Winona Cotter 48, Alma-Pepin (Wis.) 40

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 70, Goodhue 42

BASKETBALL • GIRLS

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Hiawatha Collegiate 61, Hmong Acad. 13

• LILA 43, Community of Peace 7

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Anoka 66, Blaine 51

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Coon Rapids 74, Legacy Christian 46

• LeSueur-Hend. 44, Minn. Valley Luth. 41

• Mounds Park Acad. 40, Hope Acad. 36

• Nova Classical 55, Mpls. Edison 14

• St. Paul High. Park 61, Recording Arts 28

• Totino-Grace 73, Princeton 51

• Twin Cities Academy 67, Simley 27

MINNESOTA

• Aitkin 46, Mille Lacs 45

• Canby 70, Renville County West 38

• Chisholm 111, Littlefork-Big Falls 28

• Cromwell-Wright 57, Deer River 52

• East Central 59, St. John's Prep 33

• Floodwood 71, North Woods 60

• Goodhue 64, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 28

• Kenyon-Wanamingo 65, Lyle/Pacelli 35

• McGregor 72, Cherry 67

• New Ulm Cathedral 78, Nicollet 46

• Northern Freeze 55, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 51

• Northome/Kelliher 86, Warroad 41

• Pipestone 55, Murray County Central 54

• Sacred Heart 66, Red Lake County 42

• Sleepy Eye 73, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 52

• Triton 57, Pine Island 23

• Underwood 70, Rothsay 28

HOCKEY • BOYS

MINNESOTA

• Owatonna 3, Dodge County 2