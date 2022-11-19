Heading into the last event of the night Friday, Edina's 400-yard freestyle relay swimmers knew what they had to do: Finish at least sixth, where they were seeded, to achieve a tie with Minnetonka for the Class 2A team title.

"It added a little pressure, but we all knew we could do it," Edina freshman Libbi McCarthy said.

The Hornets — freshman Audrey Peterson, senior Anna Schrag, eighth-grader Macy Malinski and McCarthy — finished third in the relay for a six-point margin and Edina's fifth girls swimming and diving state championship in the past six events.

"It came down to one swim on one relay," Edina coach Jeff Mace said. "It was the most exciting team win that I've been a part of."

Edina finished with 260 points to Minnetonka's 254 at the University of Minnesota's Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Wayzata, with 219.5 points, was third.

Edina led after events four through 11, but the last lead was down to 14 points over the Skippers.

Minnetonka won two relays, including the final one, and got a victory in Lane 2 from junior Paige Dillon with her 50.86 time in the 100 freestyle. Dillon was also the anchor on the victorious 200 freestyle relay, took second in the 100 backstroke and swam the first leg of the 400 freestyle relay. On the bus ride to the aquatic center, Dillon said coach John Bradley told his team not to stop until the meet was over.

"He said, 'We're going to eat the elephant, bite by bite by bite,' " Dillon said. " 'Just touch the people out next to you, just have a good time.' "

Like Dillon, Edina senior Katie McCarthy, Libbi's older sister, found success in Lane 2. She touched the wall narrowly ahead of Wayzata senior Claire Reinke in the 200 individual medley. Later, McCarthy won again from the same lane, defending her 500 freestyle title in a time of 4 minutes, 55.46 seconds. Freshman teammate Frances Muir was close behind, in 4:57.18.

"Touching the wall, looking up, seeing that we went 1-2, we gave each other the biggest hug, and it was so exciting," McCarthy said. "That's when we kind of knew we got the meet going and we had it."

Edina diver Shanze Karimi (392.25 score) finished fourth and sister Zara Karimi (383.00) fifth.

"To get two divers in the top eight, I mean, that's really hard to do," Mace said. "Karimi sisters dove incredibly well."

Woodbury junior Gabby Mauder won the diving, for back-to-back state championships. She finished with a score of 426.90 over the second-place 426.30 by Farmington senior Jordyn Schmucker.