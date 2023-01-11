A lack of nonconference matchups this time of year magnifies the disparity between the haves and the have-nots within many girls hockey conferences. One indicator: The latest Let's Play Hockey rankings included eight of the top 10 teams last week staying put. The two other teams swapped spots.

Sophomore goaltender Ashlyn Hazlett is a big reason Minnetonka upheld its No. 1 ranking. She won her past three starts, stopping 29 of 32 shots. Her work helped offset the Skippers losing five players to the International Ice Hockey Federation U18 Women's World Championship in Sweden for a week, until Sunday,

Friday offers a gem when Simley (No. 5 in Class 1A) heads to Aldrich Arena to face Hill-Murray (No. 5 in Class 2A). Spartans senior Mackaylan McGown ranks among the state's leaders with 36 assists.

Then on Saturday afternoon, No. 4 Edina goes to Minnetonka for a Lake Conference tilt. Nonconference games add to the Saturday spice: Hill-Murray at No. 2 Andover and No. 6 Maple Grove at No. 7 Holy Family Catholic.

Class 1A: Going the distance

Two of the top small-school programs, No. 1 Warroad and No. 15 Luverne, couldn't be much further apart. So the schools are meeting in the middle, playing Saturday at the Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena in Wahpeton, N.D. Each school will travel more than 200 miles. Warroad's Rylee Bartz (35 goals) and Luverne's Kamryn Van Batavia (30 goals) are two of the state's top scorers.

GIRLS STATE RANKINGS

By Let's Play Hockey (released Jan. 10)

CLASS 2A

1. Minnetonka (16-1); 2. Andover (12-3); 3. Gentry Academy (13-1); 4. Edina (10-4-1); 5. Hill-Murray (12-2-1); 6. Maple Grove (13-3); 7. Holy Family (12-4-1); 8. Stillwater (13-4); 9. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (12-3-1); 10. Benilde-St. Margaret's (8-4-2).

11. Moorhead (10-5); 12. Lakeville North (13-4); 13. Lakeville South (12-2); 14. Northfield (11-5); 15. Blake (9-8); 16. Rogers (9-7-1); 17. Woodbury (13-4); 18. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids (10-5-2); 19. Roseville/Mahtomedi (12-5); 20. North Wright County (6-6).

CLASS 1A

1. Warroad (15-2-1); 2. Holy Angels (12-2-1); 3. Proctor/Hermantown (10-4-2); 4. Orono (10-3-4); 5. Simley (14-3-1); 6 Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian (11-5); 7. South St. Paul (12-4-1); 8. Dodge County (12-4); 9. Duluth Marshall (11-5-1); 10. Crookston (12-4-1).

11. Mankato East/Loyola (12-3); 12. Fergus Falls (15-4); 13. Delano/Rockford (9-7-1); 14. Moose Lake (9-3); 15. Luverne (10-4); 16. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato (8-7-1); 17. Albert Lea (9-6); 18. Willmar (8-4-1); 19. New Ulm (10-6-1); 20. Chisago Lakes (8-7).