Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

St. Michael-Albertville got two stops inside its own 30-yard line late in the fourth quarter to upset Class 6A, No. 2 Maple Grove 14-13 at home on Thursday night.

The Knights (4-3) took the lead with 11:56 left in the game on a two-point conversion pass from Will Barthel to Drew Luster. That came after Madden Grabau scored a touchdown on a 3-yard run.

The Crimson (5-2) recovered a fumble at the Knights 21-yard line with 8:55 left, but their field-goal attempt was blocked. After forcing a punt, Maple Grove failed to convert on fourth down in the final minute.

The Crimson had a pair of leads, but St. Michael-Albertville overcame both. Barthel scored on a 1-yard touchdown late in the first half to get the Knights on the board.

Charles Langama ran for a touchdown and Nathan Hromadka caught a TD pass from Kaden Harney for Maple Grove.

DeLaSalle 24, Simley 6: Miles Kujawa ran for two touchdowns to lead the Islanders past the host Spartans. Erick Brunsvold caught a TD pass from Keenan Paschall for DeLaSalle (3-4). Wyatt Wichner caught a touchdown pass from Nicholas Binsfeld for Simley (4-3).

Norwood Young America 12, Mayer Lutheran 6: Andrew Eggers made two field goals to provide the difference for the host Class 2A, No. 8 Raiders. Jack Strickfaden got the Raiders (7-0) on the board in the first quarter. Levi Hahn ran for a touchdown for the Crusaders (5-2).

Litchfield 38, Glencoe-Silver Lake 8: Brandon Jansky ran for four touchdowns to lead the Class 3A, No. 4 Dragons past the visiting Panthers. Garrison Jackman threw a TD pass to Jack McCann for the Dragons (6-1). Luke Roepke ran for a score for the Panthers (1-6).

Blaine 20, Coon Rapids 13: Michael Douglas scored his second of two touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to lead the Bengals past the host Cardinals. Sam Shaughnessy threw a touchdown pass to Donovan Torgerson for Blaine (3-4). Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman ran for two TDs for Coon Rapids (2-5).