Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Star Tribune is celebrating 50 years of high school football state tournaments one day at a time for 50 days.

Year: 1999

"We knew we had some weapons. We thought our good players were as good as their best." — Cretin-Derham Hall coach Rich Kallok about his team's victory over Hastings

Two of the state's most high-powered offenses met for the Class 5A championship. One lived up to its reputation.

Cretin-Derham Hall rolled over Hastings 42-21 behind the passing of junior quarterback Joe Mauer in a matchup of 12-0 teams. The Raiders were one of three teams to become first-time champions in 1999.

Mauer completed 15 of 23 passes for 306 yards and four touchdowns, three to wide receiver Walt Bowser covering 10, 18 and 70 yards.

"Our offense has made big plays all year," Mauer said. "Our receivers can get open. I give a lot of credit for that to our coaches."

The two teams combined for more than 800 yards of offense. The Raiders were averaging nearly 10 yards per play until putting in reserves midway through the fourth quarter.

Joining the Raiders as first-time champions were Mankato West in Class 4A and DeLaSalle in Class 3A. It remains the Islanders' lone state championship.

In Class 4A, Chris Boyer carried 29 times for 202 yards and three touchdowns, leading Mankato West to a 35-28 triumph over Cambridge-Isanti. Boyer's third touchdown, with 7 minutes, 45 seconds remaining, broke a 28-28 tie.

"Give them credit, they moved the ball better than we thought they could on the ground," Bluejackets coach George Larson said.

In Class 3A, DeLaSalle had too many weapons and used them all in beating St. Michael-Albertville 28-7. Rod Malone, Dominique Sims, Justin Baylor and Jared Newberry each had 10 or more carries and averaged at least 5.3 yards as the Islanders accumulated 355 yards on the ground.

Malone, a 6-2, 205-pound senior running back, gained a game-high 115 yards on 13 carries and scored on runs of 10 and 43 yards.

Sims, a strong, quick 6-2 senior, rushed 16 times out of the quarterback position for 106 yards and had two touchdowns. He also caught two passes at wide receiver for 33 yards. Baylor added 78 yards on 11 carries, and Newberry had 53 yards on 10 attempts.

"We had to play a perfect game," Knights coach Earl Bauman said. "They are better than us."

In Class 1A, Cook County survived five turnovers to win its third consecutive title, 14-6 over LeCenter in Class 1A.

"Our defense came out and stepped it up," Vikings coach Lyle Anderson said.

State championship games

Class 5A: Cretin-Derham Hall 42, Hastings 21

Class 4A: Mankato West 35, Cambridge-Isanti 28

Class 3A: DeLaSalle 28, St. Michael-Albertville 7

Class 2A: Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 34, West Central Area 0

Class 1A: Cook County 14, LeCenter 6

Nine-Man: Stephen-Argyle 18, Nicollet 8