The Star Tribune is celebrating 50 years of high school football state tournaments one day at a time for 50 days.

Year: 1994

"High school kids are just so amazing." — Sartell coach Dean Taylor

Five champions crowned in 1994, four for the first time — Sartell (Class A), Triton (Class B), Chatfield (Class C) and Kittson Central (Nine-Man) — but only one had to wait until the waning seconds.

Sartell senior Scott Mader had tried a 51-yard field goal in the first quarter. It was 15 yards short. And wide.

"I don't know what happened on that one," Mader said. "I chunked it."

Mader tried another field goal with 13 seconds remaining in the game, from 38 yards, with the Class A championship riding on it. He drilled it through the uprights, giving the Sabres a 24-21 triumph over Northfield.

Sartell (14-0) was fortunate to be in a position to use Mader's game-deciding foot. The Sabres trailed 14-0 at halftime — with a total of 2 yards rushing — and showed little of the talent that got them to the final.

"We were totally outplayed in the first half," Sartell coach Dean Taylor said.

In Class B, Triton won the first of its three championships behind record-setting junior quarterback Kirk Midthun. He threw six touchdown passes, four to Judge Gisslen — both Prep Bowl records — in a 40-21 victory over Becker.

Midthun completed 15 of 25 passes for 309 yards, including an 87-yard scoring strike to Tim Busch on the game's first play. Busch caught a 20-yard touchdown pass later in the quarter.

"When they send out five players, you can't double everybody," Becker coach Dwight Lundeen said. "A couple of times he [Gisslen] made great catches. The other times we gave him too much of a cushion. Kirk was hard to contain."

In Class C, Chatfield won the first of three consecutive titles, 34-14 over Red Lake Falls. The Gophers went on to win two Class 2A titles, in 2013 and 2021.

Nathan Maker ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries. He scored on runs of 1, 1 and 5 yards, all in the second half.

"He's big [5-10, 180], he's strong and he got good blocking up front," Red Lake Falls coach Les Drechsel said. "Their line had the size, strength and quickness, and Mr. Maker put a little topping on that."

In Nine-Man, senior running back/defensive back Mark Olsonawski ran for three second-half touchdowns and tied a Prep Bowl record with three interceptions as Kittson Central beat Verndale 36-16 and won its lone championship.

"This definitely was the best all-around game for Mark," Kittson Central coach Terry Ogorek said. "Mark saved his best game for last, and he's had some very, very good games."

Olsonawski rushed for 122 yards on 19 carries and scored on runs of 12, 15 and 40 yards. But Olsonawski was most pleased with his interceptions.

"We really wanted to have a great game on defense," Olsonawski said. "I was hoping I could have a great game and do something for us."

State championship games

Class AA: Anoka 34, Alexandria 7

Class A: Sartell 24, Northfield 21

Class B: Triton 40, Becker 21

Class C: Chatfield 34, Red Lake Falls 14

Nine-Man: Kittson Central 36, Verndale 16