Mountain Iron-Buhl senior quarterback Asher Zubich passed for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth, leading the Rangers to a 36-15 victory over No. 1-ranked Wheaton/Herman-Norcross in a clash of undefeated teams Thursday in the Nine-Man semifinals of the football state tournament at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Zubich racked up 240 yards of total offense. Damian Tapio added 88 rushing yards and a touchdown for Mountain Iron-Buhl (12-0).

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross' fate took a hit when starting quarterback Marshall Tolifson was removed from the game after a hard hit near the sideline in the second quarter. Sophomore Holden Rinke took over, but the Warriors offense had trouble sustaining drives thereafter. Tollifson had passed for 151 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross fell to 12-1.