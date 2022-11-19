The hole was just too deep and the favorite just too much.

Hutchinson scored 20 points before Zimmerman could do much of anything Friday in U.S. Bank Stadium and turned that advantage into a 42-28 victory in the Class 4A semifinals. The Tigers will try to defend their 2021 championship in the Prep Bowl two weeks from now.

Hutchinson took the opening kickoff and went 57 yards in 14 plays, all on the ground. The Tigers took a 6-0 lead on AJ Ladwig's 1-yard dive.

The most impactful play of the game happened next, when Hutchinson kicked off. It was unplanned, a happy accident for the Tigers. A low squib caromed off a Zimmerman player and into Hutchinson hands. The Tigers turned it into another 1-yard Ladwig touchdown run nine plays later.

Just 46 seconds remained in the first quarter, Hutchinson led 14-0 and Zimmerman's offense had yet to take the field.

The Thunder's first possession didn't go much better. On Zimmerman's third play from scrimmage, Ladwig, also a linebacker, forced a fumble at Zimmerman's 45. Soon, Ladwig scored on another short run.

The Tigers held a 20-0 lead with 8:24 left in the second quarter. Zimmerman had run just three offensive plays.

Once Zimmerman got the ball, the Thunder made things happen. Running back Caden Spence scored on runs of 30 and 47 yards, making it 20-14 at halftime. He finished with 230 rushing yards and matched Ladwig's three scores.

"I used to think that all this white hair was caused by my wife," Hutchinson coach Andy Rostberg said about Zimmerman's second quarter. "Now I know it's because of the kids. They kind of took it to us."

Zimmerman was feeling confident at halftime. "We thought we're going to win," quarterback Brock Snow said.

But in the second half Hutchinson answered every Zimmerman score with one of its own.

"We've been here enough times to know they're all like this when you get to the semis," Rostberg said. "Hard-fought games, and the other team is trying to get to the state title game, too. Zimmerman is one of the best teams we've played all year."