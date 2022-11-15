Among the 28 football teams still alive in the football state tournament semifinals, half have coaches with at least 100 career victories. That's one end of the spectrum.
Now the view from the other end: Three of them didn't have a winning record before this season.
Meet the three coaches still playing for a state title in November who didn't have winning career records in August:
Breaking even to breaking away
Spring Grove's Kody Moore is in only his third season and was at the .500 mark (8-8) through his first two. The Lions are 12-0 and ranked No. 3 in the Nine-Man poll.
A dozen more on the W side
Another Section 1 coach, Fillmore Central's Chris Mensink, owned a 69-73 record through 15 years before a breakout 12-0 season this year. The Falcons are ranked No. 2 in Class 1A.
Catching up fast
Watertown-Mayer's Andrew Phillips is the lone mentor of the group still below .500. His five-year career started with back-to-back 0-9 seasons. He is now 20-28 thanks to an 11-1 season. His Royals are ranked No. 7 in Class 3A.
All the survivors
Here are the 28 coaches in the semifinals in order of career victories:
Mike Grant, Eden Prairie, 377-78, 40 years
Andy Rostberg, Hutchinson, 216-49, 24 years
Jeff Erdmann, Rosemount, 202-133, 33 years
Tom Schuller, Jackson County Central, 200-52, 24 years
Chad Johnston, Minneota, 198-41, 21 years
Brian Nelson, Fertile-Beltrami, 183-95, 28 years
Steve Hamilton, Elk River, 160-96, 25 years
Bryan Strand, Barnesville, 154-44, 18 years
Brent Schimek, Deer River, 130-111, 25 years
Marc Franz, Rogers, 128-68, 20 years
Dave Muetzel, Mahtomedi, 123-53, 16 years
Mat Mahoney, Fairmont, 116-50, 16 years
Andy Soderberg, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 112-44, 15 years
Jeff Johnson, Chatfield, 111-62, 17 years
Dan Zubich, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 96-42, 14 years
Matt Lombardi, Maple Grove, 93-34, 12 years
Chris Mensink, Fillmore Central, 81-73, 16 years
Tom Kish, Zimmerman, 78-49, 13 years
JJ Helget, Mankato West, 56-7, six years
James Paul, Wheaton-Herman-Norcross, 48-22, seven years
Ben Burk, Lakeville South, 38-3, four years
James Herberg, Rocori, 34-16, five years
Chris Mensen, Simley, 31-9, four years
Adam Meyer, Springfield, 17-5, two years
Adam Tri, Eden Valley-Watkins, 23-14, five years
Kody Moore, Spring Grove, 20-8, three years
Andrew Phillips, Watertown-Mayer, 20-28, five years
Chad Gustafson, New London-Spicer, 15-8, two years