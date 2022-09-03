After falling behind by a touchdown, visiting St. Paul Central scored four touchdowns in the second quarter and went on to a 41-14 victory Friday over visiting Minneapolis Washburn.

Allan Lankfard scored two of those second-quarter touchdowns, on runs of 65 and 33 yards. and finished with three TDs, scoring again on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter.

The Millers took their early lead on a 60-yard pass from Will Anderson to Declan Dosse.

Princeton 34, Dassel-Cokato 27: Visiting Dassel-Cokato, the defending Class 3A champion, nearly made up a 20-point deficit before falling to Princeton.

The score was tied 14-14 early in the second quarter, until a Princeton surge made it 34-14.

Dassel-Cokato got a 95-yard touchdown run from Tate Link in the fourth quarter after Tyree Thielen scored on a 6-yard run in the third quarter.

Hutchinson 46, Alexandria 21: Hutchinson, the defending Class 4A champion, scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, enough to start it toward a victory over host Alexandria.

The Tigers, famed for their running game under coach Andy Rostberg, even scored on a pass during the early burst, Logan Butler hitting Charlie Renner on a 52-yard scoring play. Levi Teetzel and AJ Ladwig scored on short runs. Ladwig scored two more touchdowns, on runs of 16 and 2 yards, and Teetzel also scored again, on an 18-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Hutchinson, among the few teams that played during Zero Week, improved to 2-0.

Buffalo 22, Monticello 20: Grady Guida threw three touchdown passes in the first half, propelling visiting Buffalo to victory.

Two of Guida's scoring passes went to Gauge Alsen. The last came with 22 seconds left in the half and gave Buffalo a 22-14 lead.

Monticello made it close with a 2-yard touchdown run by Brock Holthaus in the fourth quarter.

Monticello's Luke Emmerich scored on two first-half runs, one of them 62 yards.

Minneapolis Henry 54, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0: Newmann Thomas scored five touchdowns for visiting Henry, four on runs of 72, 2, 45 and 12 yards and one on a 36-yard reception.

Davontae White-Sledge threw two touchdown passes for Henry.