Jack Hansen made a 30-yard field goal at the buzzer to give Eagan a 23-21 road upset victory over Shakopee, No. 4 in Class 6A and No. 8 in the Metro top 10.

The Wildcats took a 20-7 lead into the fourth quarter on touchdown runs by Landon Tonsager and Madden Ison. Brooklyn Evans got the Wildcats on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run by Evans late in the first quarter.

The Sabers scored 14 points in the fourth quarter on a pair of touchdown runs by Dominic Jackson to take a 21-20 lead with 1:42 left. Jadon Hellerud ran for a touchdown early in the second quarter to tie the score at 7-7 for the Sabers.

Centennial 17, Woodbury 14: The Cougars, No. 8 in Class 6A and No. 7 in the Metro Top 10, held off a fourth-quarter rally by the host Royals, No. 10 in Class 6A, for the victory. Marcus Whiting kicked a field goal and ran for a touchdown to give the Cougars a 10-0 lead after three quarters. Daylen Cummings ran for a touchdown to seal the victory in the fourth quarter for the Cougars. George Bjellos threw touchdown passes to Jackson Kauck and Quentin Cobb-Butler to get the Royals within a field goal twice in the fourth quarter.

Champlin Park 46, Anoka 22: The Rebels jumped out to a 24-0 lead midway through the first quarter and cruised past the visiting Tornadoes. Richlu Tudee ran for 210 yards and two touchdowns and Muhammed Dukuly and Drew Kaluza ran for two touchdowns apiece for the Rebels. Peyton Podany threw for 311 and two touchdowns, Eli Paulson had 156 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Trey Borchers had 91 receiving yards and one touchdown for the Tornadoes.

Prior Lake 57, Park of Cottage Grove 7: Levi Eiter ran for 199 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Lakers, No. 7 in Class 6A, past the host Wolfpack. Brody Fumanti ran for two touchdowns, Hunter McGillravy ran for 146 yards and one touchdown, Luke Crosby threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, and Joey Krouse caught a touchdown for the Lakers. Sam Berrey threw a touchdown pass to Skyler Morgan for the Wolfpack.

Boys' soccer

Class 3A, Section 8 final: Jarod Timlin redirected a corner kick into the net with 3:22 left in the first half to give third-seeded St. Michael-Albertville a 1-0 victory over top-seeded Moorhead. Timlin cut in front of a defender to get his head on the ball and deflect into the far corner of the net. The Knights advance to the state tournament for the first time in program history.

Class 2A, Section 6 final: Timmy Donnay scored two first-half goals to lead third-seeded Princeton past fifth-seeded Becker 2-0. The Tigers advance to the state tournament for the first time in program history.

Girls' soccer

Class 2A, Section 6 final: Third-seeded Zimmerman defeated top-seeded Monticello 3-2 to advance to the state tournament for the first time in program history. The Thunder outscored the Magic 3-2 penalty kicks to advance. Lainie Wehmhoff and Grace Katter gave the Thunder a pair of one-goal leads. Sophia Haase and Kamryn Moris scored to erase both deficits for the Magic.