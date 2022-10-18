See more of the story

We celebrate now a moment that began five decades ago: It's the 50th year of Minnesota's high school football state tournament.

Here's how we're partying: Every day through Dec. 2, we'll revive memories of the state tournament a year at a time, with stories, quotes, photos and scores.

Why the Dec. 2 timing? Because we'll turn our attention then to the Prep Bowl finals, rescheduled for Dec. 2-3 at U.S. Bank Stadium from their usual Thanksgiving weekend dates because the Vikings have a Thanksgiving night game.

Here's a look at the tournaments from 2000-09

To see the 2010-21 tournaments, tap here.

After a year of dwelling on failure, Wayzata celebrates 2005 success

50 years in the making: The Trojans knocked off Cretin-Derham Hall and took the title that had eluded them.

In sudden bursts, Triton turned 2006 into the year of the Cobra

50 years in the making: The team set a record with 70 points, never waiting long for a touchdown.

Two tips and a flip will always be what's remembered about 2007

50 years in the making: Totino-Grace's Micah Koehn scored a dramatic, head-over-heels touchdown.

Right players at the right time made the difference in 2008 Prep Bowl

50 years in the making: Andy Sires of Houston and Joel Bauman of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg became heroes on their schools' only state championship season.

For '09 title, New London-Spicer packs its punch into one quarter

50 years in the making: The Wildcats, led by QB Jayme Moten, scored 22 points in the fourth quarter.