Talking Preps podcast: A deep dive into the state football semifinals Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque have been predicting high school football games all season, listen as they breakdown the state tournament semifinals that start Thursday.

Edina surges past Stillwater and keeps going, advances in Class 6A football playoffs Edina, propelled by running back John Warpinski, won its seventh game in a row.

Eden Prairie controls matters, stops Lakeville North in Class 6A football quarterfinals Eden Prairie possessed the ball for a 10-minute stretch of the second half.