Minnesota state high school football semifinals: Updates and more from U.S. Bank Stadium
Kicking off our picks in the Minnesota football semifinals: No jacket required as games move indoors
The state tournament semifinals will be played over three days at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Talking Preps podcast: A deep dive into the state football semifinals
Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque have been predicting high school football games all season, listen as they breakdown the state tournament semifinals that start Thursday.
Rosters set for Minnesota high school football all-star game. Here are the 88 players who made it.
The Minnesota Football Coaches Association selected 88 of the best players in Minnesota.
Edina surges past Stillwater and keeps going, advances in Class 6A football playoffs
Edina, propelled by running back John Warpinski, won its seventh game in a row.
Eden Prairie controls matters, stops Lakeville North in Class 6A football quarterfinals
Eden Prairie possessed the ball for a 10-minute stretch of the second half.
Centennial ascends to the next level with Class 6A playoff victory over Rosemount
Centennial reached the state semifinals for the first time since 1984.
-
Lakeville South rallies past East Ridge and into Class 6A football semifinals
The Cougars will play in the semifinals for the fifth time in the past five state tournaments.