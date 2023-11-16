The state high school football semifinals run through Saturday with 14 games at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Minnesota state high school football semifinals: Updates and more from U.S. Bank Stadium

November 16, 2023 - 8:38 AM

Kicking off our picks in the Minnesota football semifinals: No jacket required as games move indoors

Centennial and Maverick Harper (top photo) will go against Lakeville South and Connor Cade in a Class 6A semifinal Thursday.

November 16, 2023 - 7:58 AM

The state tournament semifinals will be played over three days at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Talking Preps podcast: A deep dive into the state football semifinals

 November 15, 2023 - 11:02 PM

Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque have been predicting high school football games all season, listen as they breakdown the state tournament semifinals that start Thursday.

Rosters set for Minnesota high school football all-star game. Here are the 88 players who made it.

Sawyer Wilkie (left) of Lakeville North and Logan Bunker of Elk River are among the 88 players rostered for the Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game.

November 14, 2023 - 7:14 AM

The Minnesota Football Coaches Association selected 88 of the best players in Minnesota.

Edina surges past Stillwater and keeps going, advances in Class 6A football playoffs

November 09, 2023 - 9:50 PM

Edina, propelled by running back John Warpinski, won its seventh game in a row.

Eden Prairie controls matters, stops Lakeville North in Class 6A football quarterfinals

November 10, 2023 - 11:13 PM

Eden Prairie possessed the ball for a 10-minute stretch of the second half.

Centennial ascends to the next level with Class 6A playoff victory over Rosemount

 November 09, 2023 - 11:02 PM

Centennial reached the state semifinals for the first time since 1984.