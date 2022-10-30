Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Collin Boese ran for a 19-yard touchdown with 5:07 left Saturday, giving Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted a 21-20 victory in the section semifinals and driving host Minneapolis North out of the playoffs.

Minneapolis North (8-1) held the top seed in Section 4 and the No. 2 ranking in Class 2A. The Polars hadn't given up any points since Sept. 23. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (8-2) was seeded fourth in the section.

The Polars trailed 15-6 at halftime but scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 20-15 lead.

Keishaude Gilmer threw two touchdown passes for the Polars. Boese had two TDs for Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, the other on a first-half reception.

In other sections:

Class 5A, Section 3: Gabriel Goldenman threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Owen Watson with seven seconds left to give sixth-seeded Two Rivers a 32-28 victory over second-seeded Bloomington Kennedy at Bloomington Stadium.

The teams combined for five touchdowns in the final 4 minutes, 10 seconds. The Warriors led 17-14 after a 20-yard touchdown run by Goldenman with 4:10 left.

Kennedy regained the lead, 28-17, on a pair of touchdowns involving Marques Monroe. He ran for a score and threw a scoring pass to Rayzjon Walker in a 1:48 span.

Goldenman got the Warriors within three points with 1:10 left on a 3-yard touchdown run.

In the other semifinal in the section, top-seeded St. Thomas Academy defeated fourth-seeded Apple Valley 55-19. Savion Hart ran for three touchdowns, Love Adebayo ran for two for the Cadets. Noah Mergerson ran for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass from Jackson Thornburgh for the Eagles.

Class 5A, Section 6: Anthony Powell ran for three touchdowns to lead third-seeded Rogers past second-seeded Monticello 20-12. He made touchdowns runs of 33 and 40 yards in the fourth quarter to put the Royals ahead for good.

In the other section semifinal, top-seeded host Spring Lake Park scored four second-half touchdowns to defeat fifth-seeded Irondale 28-7. Lamari Brown ran for two touchdowns for the Panthers, and Brayden Talso ran for one and passed for one.

Class 5A, Section 4: Corey Bohmert rushed for 246 yards and three touchdowns in top-seeded Mahtomedi's 44-10 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall at Mahtomedi.

Class 4A, Section 6: Victor Ruhland ran for a 4-yard touchdown, his second TD of the game, with 1:33 left to give third-seeded Orono a 29-26 victory over second-seeded host Princeton. The Tigers trailed 21-6 with 5:01 left but scored three consecutive touchdowns. Cooper Drews threw three touchdown passes and ran for a touchdown for Princeton.

Class 4A, Section 5: After going winless in the regular season, sixth-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret's picked up its second postseason win, 25-7 over second-seeded SMB.

Class 4A, Section 4: Top-seeded host Fridley stopped fourth-seeded Columbia Heights 28-0. Lex Korti ran for two touchdowns, and Isaiah Watson ran for a touchdown and passed for one.

Class 4A, Section 3: Tay'vion McCoy ran for a touchdown and returned an interception for a score to lead top-seeded Simley past fourth-seeded visitor South St. Paul 31-13. Gavin Nelson ran for two touchdowns for the Spartans. Elijah Bryant threw two touchdown passes to Bruce Doeren for the Packers.