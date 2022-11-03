The good action in high school football always extends far beyond the metro. Section championships this week provide examples. Here are six games from outstate, separated by region:

Northwest

Goodridge/Grygla vs. Kittson County Central at Fargodome, 3 p.m. Thursday: Kittson County Central would like nothing better than to represent Section 8 in the state tournament and keep working its way back to U.S. Bank Stadium, the last place it lost, in the Nine-Man semifinals a year ago. The Bearcats (10-0) are ranked No. 6. They beat the Chargers (8-2) 30-22 in the final regular-season game of the season.

Southeast

Chatfield vs. Caledonia at Kasson, 7 p.m. Friday: These two teams have won 10 of the past 11 state championships — Caledonia eight and Chatfield two — in Class 2A and clash for the Section 1 crown. The Gophers (9-0) are ranked No. 1 in the class and the Warriors (8-2) No. 8. Chatfield won the regular-season meeting 19-6.

Southwest

Jackson County Central vs. Pipestone Area at Southwest Minnesota State, 7 p.m. Friday: Two traditional powers in Class 2A, looking to represent Section 3. Jackson County Central is ranked fourth. The Huskies (10-0) beat the Arrows (8-2) 12-7 four weeks ago.

West

Lakeview vs. Minneota at Southwest Minnesota State, 2 p.m. Friday: A matchup of classic Minnesota pro sports team nicknames, the Lakers (10-0) against the Vikings (8-2). The football is good too. Lakeview is ranked fourth, Minneota 10th. Lakeview won the regular-season meeting 30-13 in Week 4.

Central

Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Royalton at St. John's, 7 p.m. Friday: The Royals have been playing with inspiration after assistant coach Nick Lanners was paralyzed in a vehicle accident before the season. Eden Valley-Watkins is ranked fifth in Class 2A. The Eagles (9-0) edged the Royals (7-2) 28-24 in their Section 5 regular-season meeting a month ago.

Northeast

Cherry vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl at Aurora, 6 p.m. Friday: These teams are the class of Section 7 in Nine-Man. Both are ranked in the top 10, with Mountain Iron-Buhl (9-0) fourth and Cherry (8-1) 10th. They met a month ago, the Rangers prevailing 34-24.