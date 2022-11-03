See more of the story

The good action in high school football always extends far beyond the metro. Section championships this week provide examples. Here are six games from outstate, separated by region:

Northwest

Goodridge/Grygla vs. Kittson County Central at Fargodome, 3 p.m. Thursday: Kittson County Central would like nothing better than to represent Section 8 in the state tournament and keep working its way back to U.S. Bank Stadium, the last place it lost, in the Nine-Man semifinals a year ago. The Bearcats (10-0) are ranked No. 6. They beat the Chargers (8-2) 30-22 in the final regular-season game of the season.

Southeast

Chatfield vs. Caledonia at Kasson, 7 p.m. Friday: These two teams have won 10 of the past 11 state championships — Caledonia eight and Chatfield two — in Class 2A and clash for the Section 1 crown. The Gophers (9-0) are ranked No. 1 in the class and the Warriors (8-2) No. 8. Chatfield won the regular-season meeting 19-6.

Southwest

Jackson County Central vs. Pipestone Area at Southwest Minnesota State, 7 p.m. Friday: Two traditional powers in Class 2A, looking to represent Section 3. Jackson County Central is ranked fourth. The Huskies (10-0) beat the Arrows (8-2) 12-7 four weeks ago.

West

Lakeview vs. Minneota at Southwest Minnesota State, 2 p.m. Friday: A matchup of classic Minnesota pro sports team nicknames, the Lakers (10-0) against the Vikings (8-2). The football is good too. Lakeview is ranked fourth, Minneota 10th. Lakeview won the regular-season meeting 30-13 in Week 4.

Central

Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Royalton at St. John's, 7 p.m. Friday: The Royals have been playing with inspiration after assistant coach Nick Lanners was paralyzed in a vehicle accident before the season. Eden Valley-Watkins is ranked fifth in Class 2A. The Eagles (9-0) edged the Royals (7-2) 28-24 in their Section 5 regular-season meeting a month ago.

Northeast

Cherry vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl at Aurora, 6 p.m. Friday: These teams are the class of Section 7 in Nine-Man. Both are ranked in the top 10, with Mountain Iron-Buhl (9-0) fourth and Cherry (8-1) 10th. They met a month ago, the Rangers prevailing 34-24.