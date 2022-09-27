The Roy Griak Invitational on Friday served to point out that Minnesota's best cross-country runners stand up well when the field is the Midwest.

Noah Breker of Robbinsdale Armstrong won the boys' race, and Abbey Nechanicky of Wayzata won the girls' race. They remain first in the Class 3A rankings, compiled by the Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association.

Nechanicky left opponents from out of state far behind at Les Bolstad Golf Course, finishing 5,000 kilometers in 17 minutes, 37.9 seconds. Runners from Iowa and South Dakota followed her in, none within 30 seconds of her. The closest Minnesotan was Sydney Drevlow of Hopkins; she finished fifth in 19:19.20. Nechanicky also has won the St. Olaf Showcase and the Eden Prairie Metro Invitational this season.

Breker finished his 5K race in 15:31.10 seconds. Runners from Iowa and Wisconsin finished second, third and fourth. The next Minnesotan was Sam Scott of Minneapolis Southwest in fifth place, more than eight seconds behind Breker. It was Breker's fourth win this season in a large meet. He won at St. Olaf and Eden Prairie and also took the Hopkins Bauman/Rovn Invitational.

CROSS-COUNTRY STATE RANKINGS

By the Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association

BOYS

Class 3A

Teams: 1. Lakeville North; 2. Wayzata; 3. Rosemount; 4. Minnetonka; 5. Mounds View; 6. Minneapolis Washburn; 7. Minneapolis Southwest; 8. Stillwater; 9. Eden Prairie; 10. Bloomington Jefferson.

Individuals: 1. Noah Breker, Armstrong; 2. Sam Scott, Minneapolis Southwest; 3. Andrew Casey, Lakeville North; 4. Nick Gilles, Minnetonka; 5. Aidan Jones, Minneapolis Washburn; 6. Hamza Mohamed, Wayzata; 7. Adam Lueth, Bloomington Jefferson; 8. Nolan Sutter, Chaska; 9. Hootie Hage, Prior Lake; 10. Cade Sanvik, Osseo.

Class 2A

Teams: 1. Worthington; 2. Rock Ridge; 3. Big Lake; 4. Mankato East; 5. Belle Plaine; 6. St. Paul Como Park; 7. Monticello; 8. Delano; 9. Marshall; 10. St. Paul Highland Park.

Individuals: 1. Emmett Gerres, Belle Plaine; 2. Cameron Stocke, Rock Ridge; 3. Mikele Walu, Worthington; 4. Sal Wirth, Annandale; 5. Charlie Power-Theisen, St. Paul Como Park; 6. Fanuel Wolday, Worthington; 7. Owen Layton, Big Lake; 8. Kade Layton, Big Lake; 9. Isaiah Anderson, Mankato East; 10. Noah Mahoney, Monticello.

Class 1A

Teams: 1. Heritage Christian; 2. Perham; 3. Park Rapids Area; 4. St. Cloud Cathedral; 5. Minnehaha Academy; 6. Luverne; 7. Staples-Motley; 8. Nova Classical; 9. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; 10. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson.

Individuals: 1. Henry Karelitz, Nova Classical; 2. Brandon Kampsen, Sauk Centre; 3. Bjorn Anderson, Perham; 4. Josiah DeMaris, Madelia; 5. Will Ahrens, Redwood Valley; 6. Camden Janiszeski, Luverne; 7. Owen Janiszeski, Luverne; 8. Ryan Pierson, Butterfield-Odin; 9. Noah Foster, Cromwell-Wright; 10. Eddie Snyder, Mounds Park Academy.

GIRLS

Class 3A

Teams: 1. Wayzata; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Prior Lake; 4. Edina; 5. Farmington; 6. Forest Lake; 7. Eastview; 8. Hopkins; 9. Centennial; 10. St. Michael-Albertville.

Individuals: 1. Abbey Nechanicky, Wayzata; 2. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 3. Megan Lee, Bloomington Jefferson; 4. Marissa Long, Chanhassen; 5. Norah Hushagen, Forest Lake; 6. Madaline Lage, Waconia; 7. Teegan Anderson, Wayzata; 8. Taylor Isabel, Mounds View; 9. Kaelyn Nelson, Anoka; 10. Claire Cashman, Minnetonka.

Class 2A

Teams: 1. St. Paul Highland Park; 2. Marshall; 3. Willmar; 4. Alexandria; 5. Becker; 6. Rocori; 7. Mankato East; 8. Monticello; 9. Mankato West; 10. Mound Westonka.

Individuals: 1. Luna Scorzelli, St. Paul Highland Park; 2. Isabelle Schmitz, Hutchinson; 3. Macy Hanson, Fairmont; 4. Kendra Krueger, Jordan; 5. Calia Chaney, Pequot Lakes; 6. Olivia Goebel, Albany; 7. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello; 8. Vivienne Larson, Benilde-St. Margaret's; 9. Lauren Eilers, Willmar; 10. Allyson Sample, Marshall.

Class 1A

Teams: 1. Staples-Motley; 2. Perham; 3. Murray County Central/Fulda; 4. St. Cloud Cathedral; 5. Luverne; 6. Lake City; 7. Winona Cotter; 8. Wadena-Deer Creek; 9. Minnewaska Area; 10. Minnehaha Aacademy.

Individuals: 1. Amanda Overgaauw, Murray County Central/Fulda; 2. Jade Rypkema, Nevis; 3. Kyanna Burton, Staples-Motley; 4. Ashley Overgaauw, Murray County Central/Fulda; 5. Audrey Brownell, Staples-Motley; 6. Jenna Debates, Luverne; 7. Kaylee Walkin, Windom Area; 8. Caroline Kuehne, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle; 9. Sonja Semling, Winona Cotter; 10. Clara Schad, St. Cloud Cathedral.