The senior class of 2022 dominated Class 2A boys' swimming last season, and that leaves plenty of room on the podium in 2022-23.

Edina, winner of the state championship the past four seasons, is the favorite to repeat again because of two returnees, junior Rohan D'Souza Larson and sophomore Jiarui Xue.

The only returning individual Class 2A champions are Duluth senior Grant Wodny (200- and 500-yard freestyle), Eden Prairie senior Luke Logue (100 backstroke) and Rosemount sophomore diver Lucas Gerten.

A look at the results of the eight individual swimming events at state last season shows where the opportunities exist: Seniors were 10 of the top 13 finishers in the 200 freestyle, nine of the top 11 in the 200 individual medley, six of the top eight in the 50 freestyle, 11 of the top 13 in the 100 butterfly, eight of the top 10 in the 100 freestyle, seven of the top 11 in the 500 freestyle, four of the top six in the 100 backstroke and eight of the top 12 in the 100 breaststroke.

In Class 1A, Breck/Blake has been crowned the state champion the past six years and is the overwhelming favorite to make it seven straight. It is led by senior Charlie Egeland and sophomore Henry Webb.

INDIVIDUALS TO WATCH

Meet 10 swimmers likely to contend for state championships this season, with state meet results from last season

Nathan Carr, Wayzata, freshman: Fifth in Class 2A 100 backstroke (50.77). College: undecided.

Rohan D'Souza Larson, Edina, junior: Fourth in Class 2A 100 breaststroke (57.23), sixth in 50 freestyle (21.27), 12th in 200 individual medley. College: undecided.

Charlie Egeland, Breck/Blake, senior: First in Class 1A 200 freestyle (1:38.00) and second in 100 breaststroke (54.87). College: Yale.

Conner Hogan, Hutchinson, junior: First in Class 1A 100 butterfly (50.12) and second in 100 backstroke (51.27). College: undecided.

Jens Kasten, Northfield, junior: Third in Class 1A 50 freestyle (21.18) and seventh in 100 breaststroke (59.40). College: undecided.

Luke Logue, Eden Prairie, senior: First in Class 2A 100 backstroke (48.09) and second in 200 individual medley (1:49.87). College: undecided.

James McCarthy, St. Anthony, senior: Second in Class 1A 200 individual medley (1:52.74) and 500 freestyle (4:39.81). College: Illinois-Chicago.

Drew Ploof, Eden Prairie, sophomore: Sixth in Class 2A 100 butterfly (50.25). College: undecided.

Jiarui Xue, Edina, sophomore: Third in Class 2A 500 freestyle (4:35.35) and fifth in 200 individual medley (1:53.39). College: undecided.

Henry Webb, Breck/Blake, sophomore: First in Class 1A 100 freestyle (45.34) and third in 200 freestyle (1:39.09). College: undecided.