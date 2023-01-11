Tap the bookmark to save this article.

This week's Let's Play Hockey rankings must be the reason coaches don't pay much attention to their teams' spots — motion sickness might set in.

In Class 2A, Benilde-St. Margaret's catapulted from No. 17 to eighth. St. Thomas Academy plummeted from fifth to No. 10.

Jimi Hendrix penned "If 6 Was 9," which could be Andover's theme music this week after it moved up three spots to just outside the top five.

Stability and minor moves ruled from there. No. 1 Wayzata won at No. 2 Minnetonka, meaning both teams justified their current positions. Goals scored near the net, the area Herb Brooks called "bloody nose alley," from Kasen Sauer, Luke Miller and Cade De St. Hubert fueled the 3-1 Trojans victory.

Trading spots since last week were No. 3 Maple Grove and No. 4 Chanhassen.

Looking ahead, St. Thomas Academy travels to Edina on Friday. The remainder of Class 2A matchups this week primarily will be conference teams mixing it up. We shall see what effect any upsets have on next week's coaches poll.

Class 1A: Heavyweight fight draws near

No. 2 Hermantown plays at No. 1 Warroad on Saturday evening in the signature small-school showdown of the regular season. This one should have a March feel.

No. 8 Delano heads to No. 3 Orono on Thursday. And No. 4 Mahtomedi steps outside the 1A realm to face Benilde-St. Margaret's on Monday.

BOYS STATE RANKINGS

By Let's Play Hockey (released Jan. 10)

CLASS 2A

1. Wayzata (10-1-1); 2. Minnetonka (10-2); 3. Maple Grove (11-2); 4. Chanhassen (13-1); 5. Edina (8-3-1); 6. Andover (8-5-1); 7. Cretin-Derham Hall (10-4-1); 8. Benilde-St. Margaret's (9-4); 9. Rogers (8-2-2); 10. St. Thomas Academy (9-4).

11. Lakeville South (6-3-1); 12. Stillwater (8-2-1); 13. White Bear Lake (9-2); 14. Eastview (7-4); 15. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (7-3-1); 16. Champlin Park (9-3); 17. Duluth East (7-5-1); No. 18 Moorhead (6-6); No. 19 Holy Family (8-5); No. 20 Shakopee (7-3).

CLASS 1A

1. Warroad (12-0); 2. Hermantown (9-0-1); 3. Orono (10-2); 4. Mahtomedi (7-3); 5. Northfield (10-2); 6. East Grand Forks (7-6); 7. Providence Academy (7-6); 8. Delano (7-5); 9. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato (9-3-1); 10. New Ulm (10-2-1).

11. Fergus Falls (7-3-1); 12. Detroit Lakes (9-3-1); 13. Two Rivers (11-3-1); 14. Hibbing-Chisholm (10-4-1); 15. Duluth Denfeld (8-5-1); 16. Albert Lea (9-3); 17. Wadena-Deer Creek (8-3); 18. Rock Ridge (7-4-1); 19. New Prague (7-4); 20. St. Cloud Cathedral (7-5).