The weather and the holidays led to little change in the boys and girls basketball state rankings released before Wednesday's games by Minnesota Basketball News.

Only one change of position occurred in each set of rankings. In Class 3A girls, Orono moved into the top 10 at 10th; Alexandria fell from the top 10 because of a loss to Detroit Lakes. In Class 1A boys, Henning moved past Deer River and into sixth after Deer River's 67-60 loss at Crosby-Ironton.

The beginning of change in next week's rankings can already be seen because many teams were scheduled to play Wednesday through Friday in holiday events. Among Wednesday boys games that don't show in the latest rankings were two matchups of top-10 teams. Eastview, ranked fourth in Class 4A, defeated No. 9 East Ridge 45-43 in the East Ridge Holiday Classic. In Class 3A, No. 3 Benilde-St. Margaret's won 70-63 at No. 7 Mankato East.

BOYS STATE RANKINGS

By Minnesota Basketball News (released Dec. 28)

Class 4A

1. Park Center (5-0); 2. Lakeville North (4-1); 3. Shakopee (4-0); 4. Eastview (3-1); 5. Hopkins (6-1); 6. Maple Grove (4-1); 7. Farmington (3-2); 8. Eden Prairie (3-1); 9. East Ridge (3-2); 10. Wayzata (2-3).

Class 3A

1. Totino-Grace (2-1); 2. Orono (4-0); 3. Benilde-St. Margaret's (4-0); 4. DeLaSalle (4-2); 5. Mahtomedi (2-1); 6. Alexandria (4-1); 7. Mankato East (4-1); 8. Austin (4-1); 9. Princeton (4-0); 10. St. Anthony (4-1).

Class 2A

1. Holy Family (4-0); 2. Lake City (6-0); 3. Minneapolis North (3-4); 4. Maranatha (3-0); 5. Maple River (6-1); 6. Minnehaha Academy (6-2); 7. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (2-2); 8. Perham (5-0); 9. Pequot Lakes (4-0); 10. Watertown-Mayer (4-0).

Class 1A

1. Cherry (3-2); 2. Hayfield (5-1); 3. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (2-0); 4. New Life Academy (6-0); 5. Cass Lake-Bena (4-0); 6. Henning (6-0); 7. Deer River (5-1); 8. Goodhue (5-1); 9. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (4-0); 10 Mankato Loyola (6-0).

GIRLS STATE RANKINGS

By Minnesota Basketball News (released Dec. 28)

Class 4A

1. Hopkins (6-0); 2. St. Michael-Albertville (7-0); 3. Eden Prairie (7-1); 4. Chaska (6-1); 5. Wayzata (7-1); 6. Rosemount (6-0); 7. East Ridge (8-2); 8. Minnetonka (5-2); 9. Maple Grove (5-3); 10. Lakeville South (7-0).

Class 3A

1. Becker (4-0); 2. Benilde-St. Margaret's (5-2); 3. Jordan (5-0); 4. Holy Angels (7-1); 5. Marshall (3-1); 6. Grand Rapids (6-2); 7. Byron (6-1); 8. Stewartville (6-2); 9. Red Wing (5-1); 10. Orono (4-2).

Class 2A

1. Providence Academy (5-2); 2. Minnehaha Academy (4-2); 3. St. Croix Lutheran (6-2); 4. Montevideo (5-0); 5. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (6-0); 6. New London-Spicer (6-0); 7. Perham (7-0); 8. Duluth Denfeld (5-0); 9. Albany (6-1); 10. Goodhue (5-2).

Class 1A

1. Hancock (4-0); 2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (7-1); 3. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart (6-0); 4. Minneota (3-0); 5. Mayer Lutheran (8-0); 6. Hayfield (6-1); 7. Underwood (6-1); 8. Fosston (5-0); 9. Lac qui Parle Valley (6-1); 10. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (2-1).