Defending champion Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka remained unbeaten with a 12-5 victory over St. Paul Humboldt in the state quarterfinals of adapted soccer PI Division on Friday at Stillwater High School.

Minneapolis South and Rochester also advanced with quarterfinal victories. Minneapolis South defeated Park Center 4-0, and Rochester edged Anoka-Hennepin 3-2.

In the semifinals at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Rochester will play Dakota United, which had a bye in the quarterfinals, and Minneapolis South will meet Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka (8-0).

The semifinal winners will meet for the championship at 2:30 p.m.

In the CI Division, unbeaten defending champion Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville reached the semifinals with a 10-4 victory over St. Paul Johnson.

Dakota United, St. Cloud Area and Stillwater/Mahtomedi also advanced with quarterfinal victories. St. Cloud defeated Chaska/Chanhassen/Prior Lake/Shakopee 4-2; Dakota United defeated North St. Paul/Tartan 11-0; and Stillwater/Mahtomedi defeated Park Center 7-6.

Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville (8-0) will take on St. Cloud Area, while Dakota United will meet Stillwater/Mahtomedi. Both matches begin at noon. The championship match is scheduled for 4 p.m.