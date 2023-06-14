As a kid, I'd sit in my grandmother's garden, zipping open pea pods and tipping the tiny, sweet morsels into my mouth. Many years later, our youngest son, hiding in the garden trellis, snacked on the snap peas he pulled straight from the vines. Fresh peas — sugar snaps, snow peas and crisp shellers — are so good raw, I hardly ever bother to cook them.

Peas are just now coming into our farmers markets and co-ops (if you're lucky, you may find pea shoots, too). If you do cook them, know that peas don't need much to perfect their delicate texture and flavor. Skip the elaborate instructions for blanching (boiling then shocking in an ice bath). Better to just tangle them straight into hot pasta, skip them across a sauté pan or pour them into a simmering soup just before serving — all methods that allow the radiant heat of the other ingredients to finish the work.

A few years ago, chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten created a popular recipe for pea guacamole by adding sweet peas to the traditional avocado spread. But we don't grow avocados, and their carbon footprint from mass production and shipping just begs for a local alternative.

Why not a smash of peas with traditional guac flavors — jalapeño, onion, cilantro, cumin and lime? Turns out this is lighter and spicier than the original and holds its pretty green hue for days in the fridge without turning brown around the edges.

Try this on toast for breakfast or as a dip with veggies and chips; spoon a dollop on top of grilled salmon or pork; or use as a sandwich spread. Quick, easy and versatile, it's the kind of thing to make now for a light healthy breakfast or impromptu summer gathering. The season is so short, get your peas, please!

Green Pea Guac

Makes about 1 3/4 to 2 cups.

Ultralight, with just enough texture, this is a terrific spread to keep on hand. It's great on thick whole wheat toast for breakfast, spread on sandwiches for lunch, tossed with pasta, or served as a dip with chips and veggies. It will keep in a covered container in the refrigerator for about 3 days. It makes quick use of lightly sautéed, stir-fried or flashed peas. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 clove smashed garlic

• 1 small red jalapeño, seeded and chopped, or more to taste, divided

• 1/4 c. fresh lime juice

• 1/2 to 1 tsp. ground cumin

• 4 green onions, chopped

• 1/2 c. chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish

• 2 c. mixed peas (sweet peas, chopped snow or sugar snaps peas), lightly cooked (see tip)

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

In a food processor fitted with a steel blade, pulse together the garlic, half of the jalapeño, lime juice, cumin and onions until finely chopped.

Pulse in the peas until they become a chunky spread. Pass the remaining chopped jalapeño alongside.

Tip: To flash cook the peas, drop them into a skillet of boiling water for 10 to 15 seconds. Drain and use right away.

Beth Dooley is the author of "The Perennial Kitchen." Find her at bethdooleyskitchen.com.