Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that his commissioners of health, education and public safety are stepping down ahead of his second term.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Education Commissioner Heather Mueller and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Mark Phillips have "chosen not to seek reappointment," Walz said.

"I'm grateful to our entire cabinet for their years of service to Minnesota," Walz said in a statement. "Together, we made historic investments in education, achieved the lowest unemployment rate of any state in history, and protected the health and safety of Minnesotans. I look forward to building the team that will help us kick off our second term."

The governor reappointed 16 other commissioners in his cabinet.

Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan now must fill leadership vacancies for the Department of Education, the Department of Health, the Department of Labor and Industry, the Department of Public Safety, the Department of Revenue and the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board.

This is a developing story. Follow StarTribune.com for updates.