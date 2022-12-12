Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The No. 9 Gophers wrestling team improved to 7-0 on Sunday with two dual meet victories. Minnesota routed Lindenwood 49-6 and then beat host Cal Poly 22-12 in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Against Lindenwood (1-5) of St. Charles, Mo., Patrick McKee began the dual for Minnesota with a pin at 125 pounds and Keaton Kluever ended it with a pin at heavyweight.

The Gophers also won six matches on technical falls and one on a forfeit. Their one loss was at 141 pounds. Jake Bergeland, ranked No. 4 at his weight by InterMat, got pinned.

In their second dual, the Gophers won seven of 10 matches but got bonus points only from Aaron Nagao's 10-0 major decision at 133 pounds. McKee won in overtime at 125 and three other Minnesota wins were decisions by two-point margins.

Cal Poly (2-1) won the final two matches. Michial Foy was pinned at 197 pounds and Garrett Joles lost 9-7 in overtime at heavyweight.

U defensive back to play in Collegiate Bowl

Gophers defensive back Jordan Howden has accepted an invitation to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 28 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.

Howden started 12 games for Minnesota this past season and made 51 tackles (34 solo). He had 2½ tackles for loss, four pass breakups and two interceptions.

He is the third Gopher to accept an invitation to a showcase bowl. All-America center John Michael Schmitz will participate in the Senior Bowl and defensive back Terell Smith in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Auggies women third in wrestling tourney

The No. 5 Augsburg women's wrestling team placed third in the 20-team North Central University Open in Naperville, Ill., with 120 points.

The host team, ranked No. 2, won with 156.5 points and No. 1 King (Pa.) was second with 146.

Three Auggies won individual titles: Nina Makem at 136 pounds, Ashley Lekas at 143 and Marlynne Deede at 155. Deede is 15-0 this season.