Abbey Murphy scored two power-play goals and had an assist to lead the fourth-ranked Gophers women's hockey team to a season-opening 3-0 victory over RIT in Henrietta, N.Y.

Murphy's first goal came with a second remaining in the first period. Her second goal came five minutes into the second period. Less than three minutes after that goal, she assisted on Madeline Wethington's goal.

Skylar Vetter had 17 saves to earn her ninth career shutout for the Gophers, who had 41 shots on goal to 17 for the Tigers (2-1-2). The teams play again Saturday.

"Great start to our season here with a 3-0 victory," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "We defended really, really well, scored a couple power play goals, and Skylar Vetter in net was tremendous once again. It was a really good night that will also give us something to build on and help us get better as the year goes on."