Abbey Murphy had a hat trick in the second period and the Gophers women's hockey team beat the Durham West Junior Lightning 6-0 in an exhibition Saturday at Ridder Arena.

Recently named captain Peyton Hemp scored twice, while senior Audrey Wethington broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the second period.

The Gophers' season begins Oct. 6 and 7 with a two-game series at RIT. Their first game in the Twin Cities is on Oct. 13 against St. Thomas at Xcel Energy Center, and their first game at Ridder is Oct. 17 against St. Cloud State.