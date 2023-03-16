Gophers center Rose Micheaux has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal, the first women's basketball player to do so since Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle announced Lindsay Whalen would no longer coach the team.

Micheaux's play took a big jump in 2022-23, her sophomore year. Her scoring increased from 4.7 points per game to 13.9. She also led the Gophers in rebounds (236), offensive rebounds (90), blocks (22), free throw attempts (105) and double-doubles (nine). She averaged 7.9 rebounds and shot 51.9%.

Micheaux, from Wayne, Mich., was named All-Big Ten honorable mention by both the coaches and the media.

Three members of the Gophers' highly-rated recruiting class of 2022 — Mara Braun (Wayzata), Mallory Heyer (Chaska) and Nia Holloway (Eden Prairie) — have publicly announced their decision to stay at Minnesota. And there appears to be a good chance all four — Amaya Battle (Hopkins) is the other one — could be back.

Center Sophie Hart, who transferred from North Carolina State early last season, has yet to announce her plans. The same goes for redshirt freshman Katie Borowicz and sophomore Maggie Czinano.

Micheaux announced her decision on Instagram.