Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

At least three players will sign letters of intent Wednesday to be a part of Gophers women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen's 2023 recruiting class:

Maple Grove guard Kennedy Klick.

Czech wing Dominika Paurova.

Montesano (Wash.) post McKynnlie Dalan.

Also, Wayzata point guard Brynn Senden — a former teammate of current Gophers guard Mara Braun — will join the Gophers as a preferred walk-on.

This group comes one year after Whalen landed a recruiting class of four heralded in-state prospects — Braun, Amaya Battle, Mallory Heyer and Nia Holloway.

Klick is a lefthanded guard from Maple Grove who averaged 12.1 points and led the team with 5.0 assists while helping the Crimsonto a sectional championship game appearance last season.

Dalan is a power forward from a smaller school outside of Seattle. A more traditional post player, she averaged a double-double while helping lead her school to the 1A state quarterfinals last spring. Her mother, Kellie, played at the University of Washington while current Gophers assistant Shimmy Gray-Miller was an assistant there in the early 2000s. Coming off a knee injury sustained late last season, Dalan has recently been cleared to return to action.

Paurova is a small forward who has extensive experience playing internationally for Czech national teams. She averaged nearly 15 points and more than nine rebounds playing for the U18 Czech team that played in the European championships. Paurova is currently playing for the DME Academy, based in Florida.