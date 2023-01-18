GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

6 p.m. Wednesday at Penn State • BTN Plus, 96.7-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (8-10, 1-6 Big Ten) beat Penn State at home in double overtime Dec. 3. Mara Braun scored 26 that day, Amaya Battle 19, Mallory Heyer 18 and Katie Borowicz 13 in a game in which the Gophers hit 28 of 32 free throws. The Gophers are 0-5 on the road this season and have lost their past five games overall. C Rose Micheaux is coming off a career game in Sunday's loss to Illinois. She had a career-high 24 points with 14 rebounds. She has scored in double figures in eight straight games, averaging 16.1 points and 8.0 rebounds in that time. Battle scored 11 points with seven rebounds and six assists in the Illinois game. Borowicz missed Sunday's game because of illness. She was back at practice Tuesday and should play at Penn State.

Penn State update: The Nittany Lions (11-7, 2-5) have lost two straight games — at Nebraska and at Iowa — by a combined 70 points. The Iowa loss was 108-67. The Nittany Lions are led by senior guard Makenna Marisa, who is averaging 17.7 points and hitting 40.4% of her threes. She scored a career-high 34 points against the Gophers Dec. 3, hitting seven of 10 three-pointers. G Leilani Kapinus (11.6 points) and G Shay Ciezki (11.2) also average in double figures.