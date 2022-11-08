The debut for Dawson Garcia in a Gophers basketball uniform had to wait a week after the former five-star local high school standout rested a minor injury in his team's exhibition win.

That just heightened the anticipation for the season opener when Garcia was cleared to play and announced in the starting lineup to resounding cheers.

The Gophers are far from healthy to begin the year. Three scholarship players are out, most notably leading returning scorer and rebounder Jamison Battle, an All-Big Ten preseason selection.

Garcia proved to be a tough defensive matchup in his own right because of his ability shoot from the perimeter at 6-11.

The North Carolina transfer helped the Gophers overcome injuries and poor foul shooting to start Ben Johnson's second season as coach with a team-high 23 points in a 61-60 victory against Western Michigan at Williams Arena.

"We got a bunch of guys who work hard, but he works really hard," Johnson said about Garcia, who was recovering from a muscle strain. "When you combine talent with a great worth ethic, this is what happens. When the opportunity presents itself, you deliver."

The Gophers gave their visiting Mid-American Conference opponent a chance to nearly pull off the upset by shooting 9-for-23 on free throws, including a couple misses in the waning second from Garcia.

The buzz from watching the first McDonald's All-America in nearly 20 years play for the U turned worrisome when Western Michigan cut a double-figure deficit to 56-50 late in the second half.

But Garcia's smooth left-handed three-pointer from the top of the key with just under two minutes to play was just enough cushion in the end. He finished shooting 8-16 from the field, including 3-for-5 from three.

"We hit some shots down the stretch, but we definitely needed to hit the free throws," Garcia said. "It felt great being on the court in the Barn playing for the first time as a Gopher in front of the crowd."

Ta'Lon Cooper also had a spectacular Gophers debut with 17 points and 10 assists.

The U's starting frontcourt opened Monday's game with the first two three-pointers on the night, including from 7-foot sophomore Treyton Thompson.

Garcia's first basket in maroon and gold came less than five minutes into game for an early 12-4 advantage.

Arguably the team's top two shooters, Battle and freshman Braeden Carrington, Minnesota's Mr. Basketball, were in street clothes on the bench Monday night. One wouldn't have noticed by the way the Gophers broke away from a 22-22 tie late in the first half.

Freshman Jaden Henley, who started in the backcourt, got his first college points with a three at the 3:22 mark to spark an 8-0 run. A third consecutive three-pointer and fifth of the first half from the Gophers was buried by Garcia, who scored five straight points and put the home crowd at ease with a 35-26 halftime advantage.

Garcia was one of four team captains named before the season, along with Battle and transfers Cooper and Taurus Samuels. The veteran presence of Garcia and Cooper set the tone Monday night.

In the first half, Cooper nearly had a double-double with seven points and eight assists with only one turnover. The 6-4 junior point guard finished seventh in the nation with 5.9 assists per game in 2021-22. He wasn't known for his scoring in three seasons at Morehead State, but he could be displaying a different side in his new home.

Garcia scored the first six points of the second half when the Gophers grabbed their biggest lead at 41-28, but the Broncos carried over their confidence from the opening period.

Lamar Norman Jr., who led the MAC with 19 points per game last season, cut Western Michigan's deficit to five points, but Cooper responded with six straight points.

The U saw its lead dwindle again to 50-43 midway through the second half, but Cooper woke the Barn up with his third three to extend the margin to double digits again. It was the seventh shot to drop from beyond the arc Monday.

The Gophers won't have versatile forwards Isaiah Ihnen and Parker Fox for the second straight year after season-ending knee injuries. The lack of offensive depth beyond Garcia and Cooper was apparent in the opener, but help could be coming soon.

Johnson's team relied on three-point shooting even without arguably the two best shooters. Battle and Carrington (ankle) could be back at some point in nonconference play for the Gophers, who play again Friday against St. Francis.