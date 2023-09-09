After a searching week following two tense losses to top competition, the No. 10 Gophers volleyball won a tense thriller against No. 6 Oregon on Friday night in Palo Alto, Calif.

The Gophers won 25-21, 23-25, 21-25, 25-20, 16-14 to open the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge. Their offense, which had struggled at times early this season, was dominant. Mckenna Wucherer had 21 kills and 10 digs, Taylor Landfair had 18 kills, five digs, four aces and two blocks. Lydia Grote was crucial at opposite with 14 kills and two blocks. Melani Shaffmaster played her best match of the season, with 51 assists, 18 digs, four kills and three blocks.

The Gophers hit .323 as a team, committed 15 attack errors on 167 attempts and held the Ducks to .262 hitting with stellar defense. Kylie Murr had 22 digs, while Phoebe Awoleye and freshman Calissa Minatee each had five blocks.

Mimi Colyer had 20 kills and 15 digs to lead the Ducks while Ohio State transfer Gabby Gonzales had 18 kills with 14 digs.

Minnesota plays host and fifth-ranked Stanford on Saturday night.

U soccer ties Creighton

The Gophers soccer team played to a scoreless tie at Creighton. The Gophers (4-1-2) outshot the Bluejays (0-2-4) 14-10, with seven on goal. Gophers goalkeeper Megan Plaschko made four saves.