The Maryland volleyball team beat the Gophers for the first time in 19 career meetings, rallying to win 25-18, 22-25, 24-26, 25-21, 15-10 on Friday in College Park, Md.

Sam Csire had a season-high 20 kills and Laila Ivey had 13 for the Terrapins (13-4, 3-2 Big Ten), who hit .144 to the 16th-ranked Gophers' .124 and also had 17 blocks to Minnesota's 11.

The Gophers fell to 6-7 overall and 2-3 in conference. This was their first loss to an unranked team; their first six losses came to teams currently ranked in the top 15.

Lydia Grote had 18 kills and McKenna Wucherer 14 for the Gophers, who were without senior setter Melani Shaffmaster (illness). Elise McGhie had 39 assists and 14 digs.

The Gophers remain on the road Saturday night when they visit Rutgers.

• The Minnesota State High School Coaches Association will induct five new members into its Hall of Fame at its annual awards banquet on Oct. 14 in Minnetonka. The inductees are Mark Curley (Roseville), John Hardgrove (Stillwater), Erin Herman (Hill-Murray), Lonnie Morken (Mabel-Canton) and Tim Morris (Lakeville South).

• Hakeem Morgan, a senior forward on the St. Olaf men's soccer team, has been called up by the Costa Rica U-23 national team for a pair of upcoming matches. Morgan will join the Costa Rica team for its home matches against Colombia on Oct. 14 and Oct. 17.