9:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. UNLV • CBS Sports Network, 100.3-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (4-1) are looking to win their second nonconference event under Ben Johnson in Wednesday's SoCal Challenge championship vs. UNLV. Freshmen Pharrel Payne led the Gophers with 15 points and 13 rebounds in a 62-61 win Monday against Cal Baptist. But it was Dawson Garcia who made the game-winning shot in overtime. Jamison Battle started Monday and had 10 points in his season debut coming off foot surgery.

UNLV update: The Rebels (5-0) advanced to face the Gophers after coming from behind to beat Southern Illinois 56-49 on Monday. Keshon Gilbert, E.J. Harkless and Luis Rodriguez combined for 48 points. UNLV upset No. 22 Dayton last week.