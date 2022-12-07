Gophers redshirt sophomore outside hitter Taylor Landfair was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association's North Region Player of the Year and middle hitter Carter Booth the region's Freshman of the Year, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Those two, along with senior libero CC McGraw and junior setter Melani Shaffmaster, were named to the All-North Region team.

Junior Jenna Wenaas and freshman Mckenna Wucherer, both outside hitters, were named to the region honorable mention list.

Two Gophers honored by Big Ten

Gophers goalie Justen Close and forward Logan Cooley were named the Big Ten's first and second stars of the Week, respectively, for their performances in a sweep of Michigan State last weekend. Close posted a 25-save shutout in a 5-0 victory in the series opener, then made 40 saves in a 6-3 win in the finale. Cooley had two goals and an assist on Friday, then added two assists on Saturday. ... The two wins over the Spartans also moved the Gophers to No. 1 in the PairWise Rankings, which mimic how teams are seeded for the NCAA tournament.

