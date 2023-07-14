Gophers swimming and diving associate head coach Jeff Kostoff announced his retirement from coaching, the team announced Friday.

Kostoff spent four seasons with the Gophers under Kelly Kramer, who was recently named Gophers director of swimming and diving.

"Working with the Gophers for these four years has been a tremendous honor," Kostoff said in a news release. "... This sport has provided me countless memories that I'll never forget, and I'll carry them with me into my next chapter."

Kostoff came to the Gophers in 2019 from Stanford, where he graduated from in 1987, and also previously coached at Indiana. As a swimmer, Kostoff was a two-time U.S. Olympian and five-time NCAA champion, and he is a member of the Stanford Athletics Hall of Fame.

• The Gophers' P.J. Fleck was one of 21 coaches named to the preseason watch list for the 2023 Dodd Trophy, celebrating the head coach of a football team that enjoys success while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity. Coaches named to this year's preseason watch list were required to have a team Academic Progress Rate higher than 980; the Gophers' APR is 994.

• Augsburg will induct nine alumni as the 50th class for its Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 12: Emily Anderson (soccer/basketball), Jaro Cesky (hockey), Ben Erickson (golf), Dan Lewandowski (wrestling/soccer), Missy Munsey (volleyball), Jamie Osberg (football), Jim Peterson (wrestling/football), Jeoffrey Reed (basketball) and Ellen Waldow (cross-country/track and field). Former coach Howie Pearson will be honored with the Legend of Augsburg Athletics Award.