The Gophers softball team scored five runs over the first two innings and held on for a 5-3 victory over No. 24 San Diego State on Friday night, the team's second victory of the opening day of its season in San Diego.

Earlier, Jess Oakland homered twice — a two-run homer in the third inning and a three-run homer in the sixth — in an 8-5 victory over California-Santa Barbara.

Oakland scored two runs and had an RBI in the second game, when Bri Enter pitched the first six innings. Sydney Schwartz, who won the first game with 3⅔ innings of relief, then retired the Aztecs in order in the seventh inning of the second game to preserve the victory.

The Gophers play two more games Saturday, against No. 3 Stanford and UC Santa Barbara, before finishing with a game against Kentucky on Sunday.

Etc.

• Evan McIntyre and Chase Brand scored 12 seconds apart early in the third period and host Augustana beat the St. Thomas men's hockey team 4-2. … Jack Peart had a goal and two assists as St. Cloud State beat host Miami (Ohio) 5-2. … Ryland Mosley scored 66 seconds in and host Michigan Tech beat Minnesota State Mankato 3-1. ... Adam Flamming had a goal and an assist and Bemidji State beat host Northern Michigan 4-2.

• The 11th-ranked Gophers wrestling team got pins from Michael Blockhus (157 pounds), Garrett Joles (197) and Bennett Tabor (heavyweight) in a 28-12 victory at Illinois. The Gophers have beaten the Illini 11 of the past 12 meetings.