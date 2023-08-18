Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Megan Nemec scored two goals in her Gophers soccer debut as Minnesota opened the season with a 5-1 victory over Niagara at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium on Thursday night.

Sophia Boman scored off a free kick in the fourth minute and added two assists, and Sophia Romine and Izzy Brown also scored for the Gophers.

Emily Hahnel scored the lone goal for the Purple Eagles on a second-half penalty kick. But Nemec, a graduate transfer from Loyola (Ill.), responded with her second goal of the game.

"We're proud of the way we started the game, the energy, and the learning we took away from the exhibitions," Gophers coach Erin Chastain said. "We had a collective effort from individuals stepping up, playing how we know they're capable. We're really excited about the group and building off this win."

SABR convention here in 2024

The Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) will hold its annual convention in downtown Minneapolis in August 2024.

It will be the third time that SABR, which has more than 6,000 members, has held its convention in Minneapolis, joining 1988 and 2013.

SABR, which held its first convention in 1971, held its 51st annual convention last month in Chicago.

The Twin Cities Chapter of SABR is named the Halsey Hall Chapter.

Scott Bush, a University of Minnesota graduate and former assistant general manager of the St. Paul Saints, is the chief executive officer of SABR.

JOEL RIPPEL

Etc.

• Brooks Lee hit a two-out, two-run double in the second inning, Anthony Prato homered and had three hits and the Saints beat Indianapolis 4-1 at CHS Field. Winner Patrick Murphy gave up two hits and struck out four over four shutout innings after opener Blayne Enlow began the game with two perfect innings, striking out three.

• The Gophers volleyball team will play an exhibition match against Northern Iowa at 6 p.m. Friday — free for fans — at Maturi Pavilion. Minnesota defeated UNI last December in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Gophers will officially begin their new season next Friday at 7 p.m. against Texas Christian at Maturi Pavilion.