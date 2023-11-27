SAN FRANCISCO – Ben Johnson seemed like he had how to win on the road all figured out to start his tenure as Gophers men's basketball coach.

Johnson won his first four games away from home in nonconference play two seasons ago. Since then, he's struggled to find that same success.

In their first road game this season, the Gophers fell behind by double figures in the first half and couldn't overcome 18 turnovers in a 76-58 against San Francisco at the Golden State Warriors' Chase Center.

The Gophers (4-2) saw their frontcourt of Dawson Garcia and Pharrel Payne combine for 34 points, but they allowed their opponent to score 25 points off turnovers.

The Dons (5-2) led 37-29 at halftime, but they saved their best for the finish going on a 21-6 run after their Big Ten foe got within a point in the second half.

For the first time this season, the Gophers trailed at halftime. They had a 1-19 record when trailing at the half last season, but the lone victory came by just a point at home vs. Rutgers.

Slow starts hadn't kept the Gophers from taking control in the first half in previous games this season, even in a two-point loss against Missouri. Their first field goal Sunday, though, didn't come until Garcia's three nearly five minutes into the game. He finished with a team-high 19 points.

A new, fast-paced style helped the Gophers average 14 points on the fast break entering Sunday's matchup, but they had just one fast-break point in the first half against the Dons.

A lack of defensive stops limited Minnesota's transition scoring opportunities.

Elijah Hawkins, the U's starting point guard, also had a tough time taking care of the ball against USF's size and length with a team-high five turnovers, including four of the team's eight in the first half.

Poor ball movement made for few quality shots from the outside. The Gophers hit 11 threes in a 86-67 win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff earlier in the week, but they shot just 4-for-15 from beyond the arc Sunday.

During the 2021-22 season, the Gophers were 4-0 in nonconference games away from Williams Arena, including wins at Mississippi State and Pittsburgh. Johnson's first Big Ten win was at Michigan – and his biggest win last season was at Ohio State.

But the Gophers were 1-2 last season in non-league play away from home with losses to UNLV and Virginia Tech. Their only win was by one point in overtime vs. Cal Baptist in the SoCal Challenge.

On Sunday, the Gophers went on an 11-4 run that was capped by Cam Christie's first basket on a three-pointer to make it 47-46 around he 13-minute mark in the second half. But the Chase Center crowd chanted "USF" late in the game after the home team finished on a 29-12 run.

The Dons already defeated a Power Five opponent against DePaul earlier his month by double figures, but they were even more impressive Sunday never trailing in the game. They were picked to finish third in the West Coast Conference behind St. Mary's and Gonzaga.

Resembling a Big Ten body, the 6-8, 225-pound Jonathan Mogbo finished with a team-high 21 points and 10 rebounds. Marcus Williams finished with 20 points for the Dons, who shot 60% from the field in the second half.