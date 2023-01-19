In his first career start for the Gophers, freshman Joshua Ola-Joseph was asked to match up with 7-4, 300-pound Zach Edey in the Big Ten opener last month.

Giving up nearly a foot and 75 pounds to Edey, Ola-Joseph thought he did about as well as he could until foul trouble hampered the entire Gophers frontcourt in the 89-70 loss Dec. 4 in West Lafayette. Edey finished with 31 points and 22 rebounds.

"I wouldn't say I was intimidated," said Ola-Joseph, who had 10 points vs. Purdue. "I wanted to make sure I pushed him out. He's obviously taller than me and can score over the top, so I just wanted to get him as far away from the basket as possible."

The Gophers' handling of Purdue's man mountain in the rematch will likely determine how long they can compete. Although, Edey dominated Michigan State with 32 points and 17 rebounds Monday, but the Boilermakers barely escaped with a 64-63 win in East Lansing.

Edey, who leads the Big Ten in points (21.9) and rebounds (13.4), buried his defender down low on the final possession before receiving a post pass and finishing at the rim for the game-winner with two seconds to play. The Spartans' game plan was to take away his teammates and allow Edey to go 1-on-1, but it eventually backfired.

"You look at the Michigan State game, I think he took 26 shots," Gophers coach Ben Johnson said. "His usage rate is so high and because he's so effective playing at a high level you're not asking guys to shut him out. That's not going to happen."

In the first meeting, Ola-Joseph (four fouls) and Dawson Garcia (fouled out) were battling Edey in the post to no avail. The Gophers also used freshman Pharrel Payne, who had four blocks, including one on Edey. But not surprisingly, no one could match his physical presence.

"How to do we get the usage rate a little bit lower?" Johnson said on defending Edey on Thursday. "Instead of 26 shots, maybe you get 18. And make him earn everything that he gets. It's also mixing it up probably and giving him different looks."

GAME INFO

Time: 6 p.m. CT, Thursday. Where: Williams Arena. Line: Gophers 13.5-point underdogs. Series: Purdue leads 99-81, including 89-70 loss in West Lafayette on Dec. 4, 2022. TV: ESPN2. Online/Live video: Watch ESPN. Radio: 103.5-FM

PROJECTED STARTERS

MINNESOTA GOPHERS (7-9, 1-5 BIG TEN)

Pos.-Player Ht. Yr. PPG

G – Ta'Lon Cooper 6-4 195 Jr. 11.0

G – Taurus Samuels 6-1 195 Sr. 2.4

F – Jamison Battle 6-7 220 Jr. 12.9

F – Joshua Ola-Joseph 6-7 215 Fr. 6.8

F – Dawson Garcia 6-11 230 So. 15.6

Key reserves – Pharrel Payne, F/C, 6-9, Fr., 7.4 ppg; Jaden Henley, G, 6-7, Fr., 3.9 ppg; Treyton Thompson, C, 7-0, So., 1.7 ppg.

Coach: Ben Johnson 20-26 career (2nd season)

Notable: Freshman guard Braeden Carrington's expected to be sidelined four weeks with a right leg stress reaction injury, the team announced Monday. Carrington averaged 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds this season. ... Junior forward Jamison Battle, who missed the first four games of the season after recovering from foot surgery, suffered a back injury late in the second half of Monday's 78-60 loss against Illinois. His health was a concern entering Thursday's matchup with Purdue, but he's expected to play. … The Gophers announced 6-8 freshman forward Kadyn Betts will redshirt the 2022-23 season after reclassifying and joining the team early this year. Betts will be part of a highly touted 2023 class that was signed Nov. 9, including five-star center Dennis Evans III and four-star guard Cameron Christie. Christie and Evans were named McDonald's All-American nominees last week. … The Gophers are 1-4 vs. the Boilermakers in the last five games. The lone victory was a 71-68 decision at home on Feb. 11, 2021.

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (17-1, -1)

Pos.-Player Ht. Yr. PPG

G – Braden Smith 6-0 180 Fr. 9.4

G – Fletcher Loyer 6-4 185 Fr. 13.4

G – Ethan Morton 6-7 215 Jr. 3.8

F – Caleb Furst 6-10 230 So. 7.3

C – Zach Edey 7-4 305 Jr. 21.9

Reserves – Mason Gillis, F, 6-6, Jr., 5.8 ppg; Brandon Newman, G, 6-5, Jr., 6.6 ppg; Trey Kaufman-Renn, F, 6-9, Fr., 5.4 ppg; David Jenkins, G, 6-1, Sr., 3.1 ppg.

Coach: Matt Painter 426-198 (18th season)

Notable: The Boilermakers have definitely been road warriors to begin their Big Ten season with six of their first 10 games away from Mackey Arena, including four of the last five after Thursday's game at the Gophers. They're undefeated with a 9-0 record on the road and in neutral site games this season, including the last-second victory at Michigan State on Monday. … Former Wayzata standout Camden Heide, who played for Wasatch Academy in Utah for his senior year, hasn't played this season and is a redshirt candidate.

Fuller's score prediction: Purdue 74, Gophers 60.