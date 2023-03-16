The Gophers baseball team scored five runs in the sixth inning and five more in the eighth to edge Gonzaga 10-8 at U.S. Bank Stadium, ending a four-game losing streak. Brady Jurgella was 3-for-5 for Minnesota (3-15) with two RBI and Boston Merila 3-for-4 with two RBI. Merila's RBI single in the eighth broke an 8-all tie with the Bulldogs (3-12).
UMD men seeded sixth, women second in Elite Eight of Division II
The Minnesota Duluth men's basketball team (26-9) was seeded No. 6 in the NCAA Division II tournament's Elite Eight bracket. UMD will play No. 3 seed Black Hills State at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., at noon on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs won the Central Regional as the sixth seed. Black Hills State (28-5) also was a sixth seed in its regional, the South Central.
• The UMD women's basketball team (30-3) was seeded No. 2 in the women's Elite Eight. The Bulldogs will play No. 7 Assumption (27-5) at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the St. Joseph Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Mo.
- Four Gophers were named to All-Big Ten gymnastic teams. Juniors Mya Hooten and Gianna Gerdes were picked for the first team, and seniors Halle Remlinger and Maddie Quarles for the second.
- Junior Fiona Smith of St. Benedict was named the U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association NCAA Division III National Indoor Athlete of the Year. She won the 3,000- and 5,000-meter runs by nearly five seconds and more than seven seconds, respectively, at the recent D-III indoor national championships in Birmingham, Ala.
- Joy Zhu and Av Osero of the Gophers will compete in 1-meter diving while teammate Megan Van Berkom will be in the 200-yard individual medley on Thursday in the NCAA meet in Knoxville, Tenn.
- The Gophers softball team's schedule this weekend has been altered because of inclement weather in the Wichita, Kan., area. Minnesota will play at Wichita State on Friday against South Dakota State at 1:15 p.m. and the Shockers at 5:45 p.m. But games Saturday and Sunday against the Shockers, Northern Colorado and Jackrabbits have been canceled. Instead the Gophers will play No. 22 Arizona State at noon and No. 2 Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.
- Brooke Olson of the Minnesota Duluth women's basketball team was named the College Sports Communicators' Division II Academic All-America Member of the Year. She has a 3.65 GPA.
- Southwest Minnesota State junior pitcher Ansen Dulas was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Central Region Pitcher of the Week. Dulas, a righthander from Mayer, Minn., allowed one hit over seven innings in a 7-0 win over Concordia (St. Paul) last Friday.