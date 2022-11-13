Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Game recap

Offensive MVP

Mohamed Ibrahim, Gophers

The sixth-year senior running back was his usual dominant self, rushing 36 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns. He moved past former teammate Rodney Smith for second place on the Gophers' career rushing list with 4,264 yards. Ibrahim also surpassed 100 rushing yards for the 18th consecutive game, the longest streak since 2000. His 51 rushing TDs rank sixth in Big Ten history.

Defensive MVP

Terell Smith, Gophers

The cornerback made three tackles, including two solo and 1.5 for loss, as the Gophers limited the Wildcats to one field goal. Smith teamed with Jordan Howden to drop Northwestern running back Evan Hull for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-1 from the Minnesota 16-yard line in the first quarter.

By the numbers

3 Points surrendered by the Gophers defense in the past seven quarters.

13 Points allowed by the Gophers defense in the past three games.

40:22 Time of possession for the Gophers, including 32:21 in the final three quarters.